14news.com
Memorial, Gibson Southern named in preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football rankings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football season quickly approaching in the Hoosier State, two local teams were named on the 2022 preseason MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. Memorial is ranked at No. 15 after finishing the 2021 season with an 11-3 record. [2022 PREVIEW: Memorial football sets high expectations...
14news.com
UE soccer programs kick off exhibition play this weekend to open 2022 season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College soccer is officially picking up around the Tri-State. The University of Evansville is kicking off both its men’s and women’s seasons with home exhibition games this weekend. The women’s soccer team starts the competition off against Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m....
14news.com
Reitz Panthers football program on a mission to ‘finish’ goals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz high school football program is heading into head coach Cory Brunson’s third year at the helm on a mission. “This year’s team theme is finish,” Brunson said. “We want to be able to finish what last year’s group was right there almost doing. All winter, spring, summer we’ve been talking about finishing your last set in the weight room, things like that. Had a good offseason, we’ll find out if it was good enough.”
14news.com
Kentucky Wesleyan picked seventh in preseason poll
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - After finishing last season with a deceiving 3-8 (1-6 G-MAC) record, the Panthers have been picked to finished 7th in this season’s G-MAC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Panthers enter the Tyrone Young era with a bevy of returners, including three of last year’s top four...
USI graduate to take on role as Director of Burdette Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director. Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident […]
Escaped Ellis Park horse wins first career race
(WEHT) - A horse that escaped from Ellis Park last summer and was seen running on Highway 41 has won her first career race.
14news.com
More Tri-State students returning to class
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More students are heading back to class Thursday morning. Those in South and East Gibson schools go back, along with Perry Central, who’s joining us for Sunrise School Spirit this year. Several schools in the Evansville Catholic Diocese also return. Several southern Illinois schools will be...
14news.com
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
14news.com
Tri-State parents prepare students to return to school in high heat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students return back to school, many of them are having recess in temperatures that have reached the mid 90s. Some Tri-State parents are preparing their kids to safely be in the high temperatures while attending school. Mother of two, Aletta Fields-Thomas, says she’s not concerned...
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
14news.com
New UE residence hall officially complete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
Gas prices begin to fall below $3 in Henderson
(WEHT) - According to AAA, the national average gas price was $4.01 on Wednesday. But some drivers in Henderson saw prices far below that.
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
14news.com
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new school year in Henderson County means a new elementary school for some students. Kids filled the halls of the new Jefferson Elementary School. It’s built for 400 students and has 18 classrooms. Some areas of the building are very innovative. It features collaborative...
wevv.com
American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville
The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
beckersspine.com
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
