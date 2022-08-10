ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Reitz Panthers football program on a mission to ‘finish’ goals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz high school football program is heading into head coach Cory Brunson’s third year at the helm on a mission. “This year’s team theme is finish,” Brunson said. “We want to be able to finish what last year’s group was right there almost doing. All winter, spring, summer we’ve been talking about finishing your last set in the weight room, things like that. Had a good offseason, we’ll find out if it was good enough.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky Wesleyan picked seventh in preseason poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - After finishing last season with a deceiving 3-8 (1-6 G-MAC) record, the Panthers have been picked to finished 7th in this season’s G-MAC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Panthers enter the Tyrone Young era with a bevy of returners, including three of last year’s top four...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln City, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

USI graduate to take on role as Director of Burdette Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director. Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

More Tri-State students returning to class

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More students are heading back to class Thursday morning. Those in South and East Gibson schools go back, along with Perry Central, who’s joining us for Sunrise School Spirit this year. Several schools in the Evansville Catholic Diocese also return. Several southern Illinois schools will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Heritage Hills Football#Patriots
14news.com

Tri-State parents prepare students to return to school in high heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As students return back to school, many of them are having recess in temperatures that have reached the mid 90s. Some Tri-State parents are preparing their kids to safely be in the high temperatures while attending school. Mother of two, Aletta Fields-Thomas, says she’s not concerned...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New UE residence hall officially complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new school year in Henderson County means a new elementary school for some students. Kids filled the halls of the new Jefferson Elementary School. It’s built for 400 students and has 18 classrooms. Some areas of the building are very innovative. It features collaborative...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville

The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
beckersspine.com

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]

If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy