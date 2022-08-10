Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
KITV.com
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run. Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of...
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2021 saw fewer Hawaii gun registrations, but sales could spike following SCOTUS ruling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer firearms were registered in Hawaii in 2021 than the previous year, according to the state attorney general. Officials reported more than 23,000 permit applications were processed statewide in 2021 — less than 2,800 registrations from 2020. That’s a nearly 11% decline. Of the applications...
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Aug. 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
KITV.com
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight years ago. Her body was never found. Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii elections...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
thecentersquare.com
Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties
(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
Power outage in Kalihi area
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousands customers are without power in the Kalihi area.
KITV.com
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions
The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road. Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
Comments / 0