Honolulu, HI

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI
Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run. Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Chinatown machete melee timeline: Additional suspects sought

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The timeline of Monday night's chaotic events on Beretania Street in Chinatown are now a lot clearer. New video emerges as the suspect with the machete was released, and two others were sought for hitting him with a vehicle. The earliest video taken of the man shows...
HONOLULU, HI
HNN News Brief (Aug. 11, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
HAWAII STATE
Free bus rides on Oahu from August 22 to 26

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Would you ride the bus if it's free? The city is hoping to boost its ridership through a campaign that runs from August 22 to 26, allowing people to ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Oahu for free. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the campaign the...
HONOLULU, HI
Sunrise News Roundup (August 11, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties

(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
HAWAII STATE
Man with machete held after violent night in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 30-year-old man has been detained by HPD under suspicion of first degree terroristic threatening. The man was seen waving a machete in the street, before being hit by a car. The order of events has not been confirmed, but is recounted by the video time stamps...
HONOLULU, HI
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE

