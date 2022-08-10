Effective: 2022-08-09 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lane County in western Oregon * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 505 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of McKenzie Pass, or 22 miles west of Bend, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McKenzie Pass, Belknap Springs and the Three Sisters. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

