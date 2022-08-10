Effective: 2022-08-11 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central White Pine County through 545 PM PDT At 504 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Schellbourne, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central White Pine County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO