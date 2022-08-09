ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Crews demolish several rowhomes near sinkhole on North Avenue

Baltimore City is demolishing several rowhomes near the site of a sinkhole that opened up on North Avenue. SkyTeam 11 video shows what the scene was like near the 700 block of East North Avenue. Crews are trying to shore up the drainage around the site, but things are getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore Government and Community Events 8/10/22-8/24/22

Here’s our weekly listing of government and community events around the city. West Wednesdays: Hear about the ongoing fight for accountability for Tyrone West and all victims of police brutality. 6:30 p.m. Check Facebook (@justicefortyronewest) for location and details. This event happens every Wednesday. Thursday, Aug. 11. GBMC American...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset

A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Eminent Domain#West Baltimore#Housing Market#Racism#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Poppleton
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Letter from the Editor

This issue of Baltimore Beat marks a new phase in a project that began six years ago. Back in November 2017, I began Baltimore Beat to continue the work of the now-defunct Baltimore City Paper. With me, were now-Director of Operations Brandon Soderberg and then-Arts Editor Maura Callahan. We wanted to tell stories that reflected the fact that Baltimore City’s residents are more than 60% Black. We wanted to give Black writers the opportunities to tell their own stories. We wanted to help add depth to the stories that are told about Baltimore. We wanted to make a paper that reflected the joys—the art created here, the celebrations held here, the lives lived here—and sadness of the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Group calls on Baltimore leaders to address homeless encampments

BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jesse Jackson meets with Sesame Place operator after allegations of racial bias, including by Baltimore family

BALTIMORE -- The operators of Sesame Place announced new action this week to re-train employees after several parents alleged their children experienced racial discrimination at the theme park located outside of Philadelphia.That includes a family from Baltimore who filed a $25 million lawsuit.Reverend Jesse Jackson personally met with the CEO of SeaWorld, which runs Sesame Place on Thursday.Jackson spoke briefly at a news conference in New York City Thursday evening about the "burden" the children will bear after being "singled out." He vowed to make sure the company enacts practices that stop any future discrimination. In one video, a character greets...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy