beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth appoints CEO for Florida hospital
Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Pridgen is CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook. He will begin his new role Sept....
Providence's collection agencies broke the law while collecting medical debts, Washington AG says
Two collection agencies have been added to the Washington attorney general's lawsuit against 14 Providence-affiliated hospitals. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Harris & Harris and Optimum Outcomes failed to notify tens of thousands of patients of the availability of charity care discounts before "aggressively collecting on their medical debt, according to an Aug. 9 news release from his office.
Nebraska nursing home staff shortages linked to low pay, poor working conditions
An Economic Policy Institute report shows the nursing home staff shortage in Nebraska is due to low wages and substandard working conditions, KMAland reported Aug. 7. Nursing home caregivers earn a median wage of $15 an hour, compared to the national average for the overall workforce of $20 per hour.
North Carolina health system lays off 61 workers after closing COVID-19 test sites
Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health closed its COVID-19 testing sites at the end of July due to a significant decrease in demand. As a result, the health system is laying off 61 employees, according to an Aug. 11 report from the Triangle Business Journal. ECU Health COO Brian Floyd...
