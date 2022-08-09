ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State



beckershospitalreview.com

AdventHealth appoints CEO for Florida hospital

Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Pridgen is CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook. He will begin his new role Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Providence's collection agencies broke the law while collecting medical debts, Washington AG says

Two collection agencies have been added to the Washington attorney general's lawsuit against 14 Providence-affiliated hospitals. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Harris & Harris and Optimum Outcomes failed to notify tens of thousands of patients of the availability of charity care discounts before "aggressively collecting on their medical debt, according to an Aug. 9 news release from his office.
WASHINGTON STATE

