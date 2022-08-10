This fundamental principle—and challenge—has not been lost on the Air Force. What may have previously been thought of as strictly relevant to the realm of internet technology, today’s data systems, servers, cloud migration, and computer-based cybersecurity innovations have become fundamental to an immense sphere of additional technologies. Indeed, according to Peter Kim, a former Air Force chief information security officer, cybersecurity, data management and processing and information management have migrated far beyond the world of IT to encompass larger weapons platforms, combat networking security, and AI-enabled data analysis.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO