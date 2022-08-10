Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Joby Aviation’s contract with US Air Force expands to include Marines
Joby said Wednesday that it is expanding its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, which is an initiative the Air Force launched in April 2020 to test, experiment and generally accelerate the development of eVTOL for cross commercial and military use. Joby’s DoD contract will...
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Chilling AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets unveiled by China in the terrifying space race
CHILLING AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets have been unveiled by China in another terrifying step in the space race. Chinese scientists said they could now launch hundreds of mini satellites - dubbed "cubesats" - from a large motherboard in space with deadly precision and speed.
Rare Russian ICBM Carrier Training Vehicle Had A Nasty Accident
via TwitterThe accident happened with an obscure training vehicle used to teach Russian Army drivers how to handle an ICBM carrier on the road.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test
Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
Russia has allegedly launched a new stalking satellite to eavesdrop on U.S. space assets
A new Russian satellite has been launched and appears to be heading toward a U.S. military satellite. Both the U.S. and Russian satellites have unknown capabilities and purposes. Whatever the case, it appears both satellites will come into close contact at some point on August 4th, 2022. Before its launch,...
The Time A Navy Sub Hunter Found A Lost B-58 Hustler In Great Salt Lake
DoDThe tragic loss of a B-58 Hustler bomber over Utah resulted in the Air Force calling on the Navy for help.
nationalinterest.org
Ask the Air Force: Whoever Controls This Software Will Win the Next War
This fundamental principle—and challenge—has not been lost on the Air Force. What may have previously been thought of as strictly relevant to the realm of internet technology, today’s data systems, servers, cloud migration, and computer-based cybersecurity innovations have become fundamental to an immense sphere of additional technologies. Indeed, according to Peter Kim, a former Air Force chief information security officer, cybersecurity, data management and processing and information management have migrated far beyond the world of IT to encompass larger weapons platforms, combat networking security, and AI-enabled data analysis.
Aerospace engineer and Black WWII veteran falsely labeled a mutineer dies at 101
Bernard Benedict James was convicted of mutiny and insubordination, a Black soldier who dared question a white superior officer. His family has spent decades trying to clear his name.
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
Army’s Zephyr Drone Is Still Aloft After 50 Days
After breaking the world record for unmanned aircraft endurance weeks ago, Zephyr looks like it is about to double it.
MilitaryTimes
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
Chinese astronauts start testing new space station module (video)
China's Shenzhou 14 mission astronauts are getting the country's new space station module ready to host crews over the next decade. Wentian launched on July 24 and docked with the Tianhe core module hours later, expanding China's Tiangong space station to two modules. SInce then, the Shenzhou 14 crew —...
americanmilitarynews.com
China developed flying submarine drones to cripple warships: Report
Scientists in China have reportedly developed a submarine drone that can also fly at high speeds. The drone has both civilian and military applications, including inspecting underwater mines and weakening enemy warship defense systems. The South China Morning Post reported Monday that China’s latest drone has four propellers, including two...
United Launch Alliance launches missile warning satellite for Space Force
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance launched a missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday morning. ULA sent the Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Flight 6 into orbit on its Atlas V rocket just after 6:30 a.m. EDT. SBIRS GEO-6...
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:09 p.m. EDT hauling the Danuri, which is South...
U.S. Warship Sunk By Missile Fire in Pacific Training Exercise
Rim of the Pacific 2022, the world's largest international maritime exercise, saw partner nation ships and aircraft sink the decommissioned guided missile frigate USS Rodney M. Davis.
