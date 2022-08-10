ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
nationalinterest.org

Ask the Air Force: Whoever Controls This Software Will Win the Next War

This fundamental principle—and challenge—has not been lost on the Air Force. What may have previously been thought of as strictly relevant to the realm of internet technology, today’s data systems, servers, cloud migration, and computer-based cybersecurity innovations have become fundamental to an immense sphere of additional technologies. Indeed, according to Peter Kim, a former Air Force chief information security officer, cybersecurity, data management and processing and information management have migrated far beyond the world of IT to encompass larger weapons platforms, combat networking security, and AI-enabled data analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China developed flying submarine drones to cripple warships: Report

Scientists in China have reportedly developed a submarine drone that can also fly at high speeds. The drone has both civilian and military applications, including inspecting underwater mines and weakening enemy warship defense systems. The South China Morning Post reported Monday that China’s latest drone has four propellers, including two...
TECHNOLOGY

