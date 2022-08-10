Read full article on original website
Dunkirk Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Attempted Kidnapping
A Dunkirk man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison in connection with a hostage situation that occurred on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation in June 2021. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 44-year-old Hiram Rivera was sentenced Thursday morning before Acting State Supreme Court Judge Debra Givens after pleading guilty in May to one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree attempted kidnapping. Rivera also received five years post-release supervision.
