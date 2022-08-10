ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference

UPDATE: Gov. Jim Justice has announced the time for today's press conference is now 3 p.m. ORIGINAL: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID response press conference at 1 p.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

First on CNN: Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with Jan. 6 committee as other Cabinet members engage with panel

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and is in talks with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, multiple sources tell CNN. Chao and DeVos, both members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy