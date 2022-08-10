Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Declares State of Emergency for Prisons as Staffing Shortages Enhanced by COVID Critical
While COVID-19 is still an issue in the state’s prison system, another issue coupled with the virus, had led to Governor Jim Justice issuing a state of emergency when it comes to the state’s prison system. “We have a critical shortage of staffing,” said Justice, when announcing the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference
UPDATE: Gov. Jim Justice has announced the time for today's press conference is now 3 p.m. ORIGINAL: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID response press conference at 1 p.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found...
First on CNN: Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with Jan. 6 committee as other Cabinet members engage with panel
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and is in talks with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, multiple sources tell CNN. Chao and DeVos, both members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
connect-bridgeport.com
Hospitalizations in State Due to COVID-19 Reaching Critical Numbers as Planning for Worst Set by Officials
While many debate numbers as it relates to COVID-19 in the state and across the country, one number that is hard to debate is hospitalizations. And today, Gov. Jim Justice sounded the alarm of concern on that front during his COVID press conference. “We’re one (patient) short of 400 folks...
Comments / 0