Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
Side Hustle: This is the first in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. In July 2021, Mayor-President Josh Guillory rolled out a big spending plan with his upcoming budget. Flush with $86 million in federal coronavirus relief and record local tax revenues, he proposed a massive capital plan that would churn millions of cubic yards of dirt, combining a historic influx of federal, state and local cash.
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
The closures are necessary as construction on the hospital continues; everything should be back open by Monday.
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
The school bus driver shortage that plagued the previous two schools years lingers on
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
A local Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in New Iberia has received major inspection violations after the Louisiana Board of Health received complaints from customers who say they got sick after eating food from the restaurant.
The beginning of this school year brings many questions for the safety and education of every student. Newly appointed Iberia Parish School Board Superintendent, Heath Hulin, brings his insight on how to tackle the many issues schools may face this year.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.
Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
