Baseball

97X

Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today

Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Chicago

Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

DePaul announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule

The Blue Demons released their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday morning. In Coach Tony Stubblefield’s second season, the schedule features five home games, four true road games, and two neutral court games. The Blue Demons will open at Wintrust Area on Monday, November 7th with the Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
KCRG.com

2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Packers.com

How to stream, watch Packers-49ers preseason game on TV

Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) Flagshipped by Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV and in conjunction with WGBA-TV in Green Bay, Packers preseason games are televised over a 20-station network throughout the state of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and northeastern Minnesota, Peoria in Illinois, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo and Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha in Nebraska, St. Louis in Missouri, Bismarck, Fargo and Minot in North Dakota, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau in Alaska.
GREEN BAY, WI
