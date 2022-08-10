Read full article on original website
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Inside look at the ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa
That was the exchange between Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) and his father in the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." But for baseball fans, Thursday might bring a mix of both, as the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second installment of the event at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
DePaul announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule
The Blue Demons released their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday morning. In Coach Tony Stubblefield’s second season, the schedule features five home games, four true road games, and two neutral court games. The Blue Demons will open at Wintrust Area on Monday, November 7th with the Loyola...
2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
‘Field of Dreams’ MLB game set for Thursday night in Iowa
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs Thursday in a ballpark amid cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa, where the promise “if you build it, he will come,” was fulfilled. The game, an homage to the film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner, is played on a field...
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
How to stream, watch Packers-49ers preseason game on TV
Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) Flagshipped by Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV and in conjunction with WGBA-TV in Green Bay, Packers preseason games are televised over a 20-station network throughout the state of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and northeastern Minnesota, Peoria in Illinois, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo and Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha in Nebraska, St. Louis in Missouri, Bismarck, Fargo and Minot in North Dakota, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau in Alaska.
Report: MLB’s Field of Dreams Game Won’t Return to Dyersville, Iowa in 2023
When the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees visited Dyersville, Iowa for the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, many hoped the tradition would last for a long time. While the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds head to Iowa for this season’s edition, the site’s owner and Hall of Fame legend Frank Thomas delivered bad news on Wednesday.
