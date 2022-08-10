ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series

Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'

The majority of the 2022 MLB season has seen the New York Yankees as the kings of the American League and leading the pack. It's been for good reason as they sit at 71-39, setting the pace for the AL and trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of MLB.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Smith sitting again for Rangers Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. What It Means:. Smith is sitting for the second straight game and the third time in four contests. Ezequiel Duran will be on third base again...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez

Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX

