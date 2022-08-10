Read full article on original website
WIBW
10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10,000 items to help students in and around Topeka successfully prepare for the new school year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club’s Stuff the Bus Drive by the Junior League of Topeka. The Junior League of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug....
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
WIBW
KU unveils new program to help K-12 leaders as school begins
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.
WIBW
USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
WIBW
Washburn University reminds students there is still time to enroll
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has reminded students that they still have time to enroll in classes for the upcoming semester. Washburn University has reminded students that enrollment is still open for the 2022 Fall semester. Registration ends a week into the semester, however, students are encouraged to enroll in classes as soon as possible to secure a spot.
LJWORLD
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
Eagles add Kansas City to Hotel California 2022 tour
Demand for the Eagles' Hotel California 2022 Tour prompted the band to add a stop in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center in November.
KCTV 5
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor encourages community members to apply for board, commission openings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions. “Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”
WIBW
VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
Fight over proposed apartment complex in Overland Park headed for vote
The Overland Park City Council is expected to vote Aug. 15 on a 446-unit apartment complex developers want at 135th Street and Antioch Road.
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW
Douglas Co. pantry to open new facility after COVID-19 leads to summer boom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a summer boom for Just Food, Douglas County’s food pantry has taken steps to expand its facility. Just Food, Douglas County’s local food bank, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that it has signed a lease agreement to take over the space at 805 Vermont St. It will primarily serve as a production facility where recovered foods will be turned into ready-to-eat meals available to Just Food shoppers.
WIBW
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
