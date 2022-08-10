ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

10K school supply items donated to children in, around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 10,000 items to help students in and around Topeka successfully prepare for the new school year will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club’s Stuff the Bus Drive by the Junior League of Topeka. The Junior League of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU unveils new program to help K-12 leaders as school begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for the start of the school year, the University of Kansas has unveiled a new program to help leaders in K-12 school districts. The University of Kansas says on Thursday, Aug. 11, that its Achievement and Assessment Institute announced its new Center for Evaluation and Education Leadership, which is meant to support district and building level leaders, and organize and implement the most effective and equitable learning environments for PreK-12 students.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Government
Shawnee, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
State
Georgia State
WIBW

USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University reminds students there is still time to enroll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has reminded students that they still have time to enroll in classes for the upcoming semester. Washburn University has reminded students that enrollment is still open for the 2022 Fall semester. Registration ends a week into the semester, however, students are encouraged to enroll in classes as soon as possible to secure a spot.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta City Council#Good Kids#Mural#County Fairs#Cdt#No Fiesta Royalty
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Mayor encourages community members to apply for board, commission openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions. “Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
MAYETTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW

Douglas Co. pantry to open new facility after COVID-19 leads to summer boom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a summer boom for Just Food, Douglas County’s food pantry has taken steps to expand its facility. Just Food, Douglas County’s local food bank, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that it has signed a lease agreement to take over the space at 805 Vermont St. It will primarily serve as a production facility where recovered foods will be turned into ready-to-eat meals available to Just Food shoppers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

COVID picture improves in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy