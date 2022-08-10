PHOENIX — (AP) — The moment was hilarious because it was so relatable. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and third base coach Mike Rabelo stood and stared, mortified, at a smartphone that had mistakenly made its way onto a Major League Baseball field on Tuesday night. Even third base umpire Adam Hamari had the perfect reaction, pointing at the phone that came flying out of Castro's back pocket during a head-first slide, trying not to giggle at the absurdity of the situation.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO