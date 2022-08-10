Read full article on original website
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
Marlins snap Phillies’ seven-game win streak
Edward Cabrera pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-0 win over the host Philadelphia Phillis
Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
Detroit's Eric Haase receives Thursday off
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will rest on Thursday afternoon after Tucker Barnhart was named Detroit's catcher for Garrett Hill. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a .305...
MJ Melendez homers to lead Royals past White Sox
MJ Melendez hit a home run in the seventh inning as the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Wednesday
Mayhem, Excelsior, Fuel win on Day 1 of Summer Showdown qualifiers
The Florida Mayhem, New York Excelsior and Dallas Fuel kicked off Summer Showdown qualifiers with wins Thursday. Florida defeated the
Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. receives Thursday off
Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Witt Jr. will rest on Thursday afternoon after Hunter Dozier was shifted to third base and Nate Eaton was aligned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 299 batted balls this season,...
Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
Wanna have a catch? Ken Griffey Sr., Ken Griffey Jr. emerge from Field of Dreams to play catch
The second edition of the “Field of Dreams” MLB game held in Dyersville, Iowa, is in action Thursday night between
Bryson Stott on Philadelphia bench Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Stott will take a seat following eight straight starts. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Stott's place. Sosa has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday and...
Miami Marlins series-opening loss to Philadelphia Phillies delayed twice due to rain
The Miami Marlins’ series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park was delayed twice due to rain in the area.
