Baseball

numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
MLB
numberfire.com

Detroit's Eric Haase receives Thursday off

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will rest on Thursday afternoon after Tucker Barnhart was named Detroit's catcher for Garrett Hill. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.3% barrel rate and a .305...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. receives Thursday off

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Witt Jr. will rest on Thursday afternoon after Hunter Dozier was shifted to third base and Nate Eaton was aligned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 299 batted balls this season,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino out of Minnesota's Wednesday lineup versus Dodgers

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Celestino will sit on the bench after Nick Gordon was shifted to center and Jake Cave was aligned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on 133 batted balls this season, Celestino has produced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Philadelphia bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Stott will take a seat following eight straight starts. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Stott's place. Sosa has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

