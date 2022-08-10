ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Evan Battey announces pro ball team

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team saw a few players leave, such as Keeshawn Barthelemy going to Oregon via the transfer poral and Jabari Walker heading for the pro ranks. Walker has dazzled with the Portland Trail Blazers and even won himself a summer league championship. Now, Evan Battey has made a decision on where he will play pro ball. It looks like Battey is headed to Samokov, Bulgaria. Battey will play for BC Rilski Sportist. Battey announced this decision in a tweet on Wednesday night and made sure to give a shoutout to Buff nation. I feel like I owe buff nation this....
BOULDER, CO
DawgsDaily

Georgia An Early Factor for Elite Peach State TE

Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL ...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case.A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. He now faces additional charges of participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug charges, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.The new charges stem from...
ATLANTA, GA

