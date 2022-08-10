The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team saw a few players leave, such as Keeshawn Barthelemy going to Oregon via the transfer poral and Jabari Walker heading for the pro ranks. Walker has dazzled with the Portland Trail Blazers and even won himself a summer league championship. Now, Evan Battey has made a decision on where he will play pro ball. It looks like Battey is headed to Samokov, Bulgaria. Battey will play for BC Rilski Sportist. Battey announced this decision in a tweet on Wednesday night and made sure to give a shoutout to Buff nation. I feel like I owe buff nation this....

BOULDER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO