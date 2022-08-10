ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KKTV

Mother of Alex Paz speaks out

Jak's Brewery and Taproom has a special table set up for law enforcement. Visit MissouriKIDS.org for more information and to donate. Patrick Rummerfield is getting set to hike the Manitou Incline in Colorado, 2,744 steps!
KRMG

Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead

Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
KKTV

Colorado police officer charged with internet luring of a child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who swore to protect and serve the community is now facing charges of internet luring of a child in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced 45-year-old Timothy Hyatt turned himself in on Wednesday following an investigation that started in February. According to investigators, Hyatt was communicating with someone online whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, first responders are on the front lines of facing a possible narcotics exposure every day. The Monument Police Department is reporting an officer had to be hospitalized following an incident Wednesday night. Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot near Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive.
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Death investigation of 19-year-old in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Police responded to the home just after 8:45 a.m. on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

