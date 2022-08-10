Read full article on original website
Funeral and procession set for Colorado officer killed in the line of duty, public invited
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The funeral arrangements for fallen El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery have been set and the public is invited to honor his life. Peery was killed in the line of duty Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area while responding to a reported shooting. Also killed that night was Marine Corps veteran Alexandra Paz.
Widow offers support to fallen deputy Andrew Peery's family
News 5 Anchor Dianne Derby talked to Rachael Flick about the life-changing call she got and how hope is possible after such a terrible tragedy.
Marine Corps veteran allegedly killed by her husband, same man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News that Alexandra Paz was identified as the female shooting victim following a horrific scene Sunday night in El Paso County. 11 News spoke to the mother of Paz, Rosie Kelley, who shared more...
Brother mourns the loss of El Paso County woman killed in shooting
On Sunday night, 26-year-old Alex Paz was killed in a shooting that also took the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy.
Mother of Alex Paz speaks out
Jak's Brewery and Taproom has a special table set up for law enforcement. Visit MissouriKIDS.org for more information and to donate. Patrick Rummerfield is getting set to hike the Manitou Incline in Colorado, 2,744 steps!
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
Once told he would never walk again, man scales Manitou Incline in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Incline was once a near-impossible thought for Patrick Rummerfield. For those who aren’t familiar with the hike, the trail gains about 2,000 feet in elevation from start to finish and features nearly 3,000 steps. The trail used to be used as a tourist cable car track.
Colorado police officer charged with internet luring of a child
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who swore to protect and serve the community is now facing charges of internet luring of a child in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced 45-year-old Timothy Hyatt turned himself in on Wednesday following an investigation that started in February. According to investigators, Hyatt was communicating with someone online whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Daily Record
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
WATCH: Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County
WATCH - Peyton brewery honors fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Jak's Brewery and Taproom has a special table set up for law enforcement. Marine Corps veteran allegedly killed by her husband, same man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy.
Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, first responders are on the front lines of facing a possible narcotics exposure every day. The Monument Police Department is reporting an officer had to be hospitalized following an incident Wednesday night. Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot near Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive.
Death investigation of 19-year-old in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Police responded to the home just after 8:45 a.m. on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man […]
Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A special agent for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosives) in Colorado Springs has resigned after 18 years of service. In his resignation letter obtained by 13 Investigates, Brandon Garcia says he cannot support the way criminals are being handled by the current government. The ATF is The post Colorado Springs ATF special agent resigns, cites lack of criminal accountability in laws appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect found dead
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A decorated law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty while protecting those around him from an armed suspect. “He put himself in the line of fire to save others,” said a friend of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery’s heroic actions at the scene Sunday evening.
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
