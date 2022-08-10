Read full article on original website
This Editor-Favorite Nordstrom Brand Just Added a Ton Of New Items—15 I'm Eyeing
I check Nordstrom almost an unhealthy number of times per day, scouring the retailer's new arrivals like a hawk in search of cool finds to share (and of course, snag for myself). But rather than going through thousands of pieces every time, I often will zero in on brands that I know make chic, on-trend clothes and shoes on a consistent basis. One such brand is Open Edit, one of Nordstrom's newer in-house brands that successfully combines expensive-looking styles with affordable prices. And as luck would have it, today's search through Nordstrom.com came up with a ton of new arrivals from Open Edit, all of which are just waiting to be snatched up.
I'm French and Live in L.A.—7 Simple Outfits You'll Spot Me in This Summer
As a fashion editor, it’s basically ingrained into the job to follow what the fashion crowd is wearing on Instagram—and as you can imagine I follow a lot of stylish ladies. Since I’m a francophile at heart and live in L.A., one fashion girl I particularly love to follow for her effortlessly cool style is Jen Azoulay. The L.A.-based French fashion influencer's chic ensembles strike the perfect balance of nonchalant French cool, mixed with west coast ease, and exude a vintage-inspired aesthetic that hits my eye just right. She has a simplicity in her style but her outfits always look interesting and fresh.
I Know, I'm Sad Too, But These 9 Fall Trends Are Officially on Their Way Out
As much as I'd like to keep every single item I've ever owned for the rest of my days, my life in New York City simply doesn't allow for it. I have, at best, 500 square feet to work with, and while clothes, shoes, and bags take up 99% of my thoughts every day, I don't particularly want them to own that much space in my apartment too. So, to compensate, I have to cycle out my wardrobe—minus basics, of course—a lot. And with fall fast approaching, I'm gearing up for yet another refresh.
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
I'm a travel editor who takes more than 50 flights a year. This is the best carry-on luggage for flying.
Checking a bag is a hassle and can be pricey, so you need a reliable carry-on suitcase. Here are the best carry-ons we tested in 2022.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Tahoe ski resorts in desperate need of labor accommodation turn brutal camps
With winter looming, a sprawling ski resort for work and limited lodging options for seasonal employees who want to ramp up tickets or perks, Palisades Ski Resort in Tahoe tried a daring test last year. The company has opened a campground near Interstate 89, where workers can park their small,...
3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises
Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship. All three cruise lines, Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and Margaritaville at Sea have removed the need to bring a negative COVID-19 on embarkation day. The changes from the three cruise lines are as follows.
3 things first-time cruisers need to know before stepping foot on the ship
Taking your first voyage can present unique considerations, from planning to packing. Here are three things you need to know.
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
Hold Up—Zara and H&M Just Dropped Their Most Epic New Arrivals of the Season
To be honest, I'm rarely disappointed when Zara or H&M drop a fresh batch of seasonal styles, and as a fashion editor, I look at a lot of them. But there's a big difference between being not disappointed and actually being impressed, which is a far more difficult task to conquer. The competing retailers' latest arrivals, though, do enough to not only meet my standards but also exceed them by a landslide.
A Florida restaurant owner bought a boat to launch his side hustle selling $20 pizzas to swimmers and sunbathers in Tampa Bay
Sean Ferraro drives his boat while shouting down a megaphone wearing a flowery hat to attract the attention of hungry sunbathers to fresh pizza.
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
I Tried On 21 Dresses From Reformation, Zara, and H&M—These 11 Made the Cut
While we may have already started talking about fall here at Who What Wear, I'm certainly in no rush to cast aside summer. I'm still enjoying the long weekend days by the pool and reveling in the warm summer evenings—Aperol spritz in hand. Luckily here in L.A., we've got...
16 Chic Home-Décor Items From Nordstrom That Have My NYC Studio Ready for Fall
I know it's only August, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't ready for fall. As a homebody, I love adding a seasonal vibe to my space, and warm lighting, soft textures, and comforting candles are currently on my mood board. Pumpkin ceramics and artificial fragrances are taking a back seat this year. No shade to the classics, but as someone who lives in a New York City studio that lacks storage, I'm looking for items I can put on display all year round. As always, Nordstrom's home-décor section is making it difficult to narrow down my fall purchases. Keep scrolling for all the luxe blankets, earth-toned glassware, and cozy scents that are getting me in the feels for the next season.
Cruise Lines Opening Their Cruises to Everyone Starting Next Month
Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, will open up their cruises to everyone regardless of vaccination status starting with sailings that depart on September 3, 2022. Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have announced new health and safety protocols that will go into effect next...
The Best New Trader Joe's Products I've Come Across This Year (And Yes, There Were Many)
Here's what to stock up on.
The 13 best places to buy furniture online, according to our experts
Whether you need a sturdy sofa or elegant dining table, here are the best furniture stores for all styles and budgets.
