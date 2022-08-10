ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

whowhatwear

This Editor-Favorite Nordstrom Brand Just Added a Ton Of New Items—15 I'm Eyeing

I check Nordstrom almost an unhealthy number of times per day, scouring the retailer's new arrivals like a hawk in search of cool finds to share (and of course, snag for myself). But rather than going through thousands of pieces every time, I often will zero in on brands that I know make chic, on-trend clothes and shoes on a consistent basis. One such brand is Open Edit, one of Nordstrom's newer in-house brands that successfully combines expensive-looking styles with affordable prices. And as luck would have it, today's search through Nordstrom.com came up with a ton of new arrivals from Open Edit, all of which are just waiting to be snatched up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm French and Live in L.A.—7 Simple Outfits You'll Spot Me in This Summer

As a fashion editor, it’s basically ingrained into the job to follow what the fashion crowd is wearing on Instagram—and as you can imagine I follow a lot of stylish ladies. Since I’m a francophile at heart and live in L.A., one fashion girl I particularly love to follow for her effortlessly cool style is Jen Azoulay. The L.A.-based French fashion influencer's chic ensembles strike the perfect balance of nonchalant French cool, mixed with west coast ease, and exude a vintage-inspired aesthetic that hits my eye just right. She has a simplicity in her style but her outfits always look interesting and fresh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I Know, I'm Sad Too, But These 9 Fall Trends Are Officially on Their Way Out

As much as I'd like to keep every single item I've ever owned for the rest of my days, my life in New York City simply doesn't allow for it. I have, at best, 500 square feet to work with, and while clothes, shoes, and bags take up 99% of my thoughts every day, I don't particularly want them to own that much space in my apartment too. So, to compensate, I have to cycle out my wardrobe—minus basics, of course—a lot. And with fall fast approaching, I'm gearing up for yet another refresh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
tornadopix.com

Tahoe ski resorts in desperate need of labor accommodation turn brutal camps

With winter looming, a sprawling ski resort for work and limited lodging options for seasonal employees who want to ramp up tickets or perks, Palisades Ski Resort in Tahoe tried a daring test last year. The company has opened a campground near Interstate 89, where workers can park their small,...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

3 Cruise Lines Change Testing Requirements for Cruises

Three cruise lines this past week announced changes to pre-cruise COVID-19 testing that passengers had to take before boarding a cruise ship. All three cruise lines, Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and Margaritaville at Sea have removed the need to bring a negative COVID-19 on embarkation day. The changes from the three cruise lines are as follows.
TRAVEL
whowhatwear

Hold Up—Zara and H&M Just Dropped Their Most Epic New Arrivals of the Season

To be honest, I'm rarely disappointed when Zara or H&M drop a fresh batch of seasonal styles, and as a fashion editor, I look at a lot of them. But there's a big difference between being not disappointed and actually being impressed, which is a far more difficult task to conquer. The competing retailers' latest arrivals, though, do enough to not only meet my standards but also exceed them by a landslide.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
whowhatwear

16 Chic Home-Décor Items From Nordstrom That Have My NYC Studio Ready for Fall

I know it's only August, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't ready for fall. As a homebody, I love adding a seasonal vibe to my space, and warm lighting, soft textures, and comforting candles are currently on my mood board. Pumpkin ceramics and artificial fragrances are taking a back seat this year. No shade to the classics, but as someone who lives in a New York City studio that lacks storage, I'm looking for items I can put on display all year round. As always, Nordstrom's home-décor section is making it difficult to narrow down my fall purchases. Keep scrolling for all the luxe blankets, earth-toned glassware, and cozy scents that are getting me in the feels for the next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines Opening Their Cruises to Everyone Starting Next Month

Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, will open up their cruises to everyone regardless of vaccination status starting with sailings that depart on September 3, 2022. Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have announced new health and safety protocols that will go into effect next...
TRAVEL
