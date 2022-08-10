Read full article on original website
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are ready to tie the knot. On July 7, the model and recording artist proposed to the Black-ish star after three years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. "I had been planning it for about a year," Ross tells PEOPLE, sharing that he originally...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Features a Surprise Reunion Between Mike and Natalie
After an ugly split, 90 Day Fiancé exes Mike and Natalie are reuniting in Washington. In the new trailer for season 3 of the spin-off, 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie continues her quest for love, and while it appears she's found a spark with someone new, the teaser ends with Natalie back at the door of Mike's home in secluded Sequim, Washington.
ETOnline.com
Megan Mullally Gets Uncomfortably Real About Her Daughter in 'Summering' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Megan Mullally isn't afraid to get candid in the upcoming film, Summering. Directed by James Ponsoldt, the movie takes place in the final days of summer and centers on four best friends -- Daisy, Lola, Mari and Dina -- who will soon be splitting up when they start middle school. When deciding how to spend their final summer weekend together, they come across a mystery that leads them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up -- all while their mothers desperately seek their safe return.
Russian ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Julia Trubkina and Ukrainian Yara Zaya Have a Mean Girl Fued via Instagram Stories
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 8 stars, Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya have a mean girl kind of Instagram feud over the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Here's a breakdown of their feud.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'
After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Snaps Rare Selfie With His ‘Beautiful Wife’
American Choppers star Paul Teutul Sr. is taking some time off, it seems. And, while he takes this time, the Discovery Channel host is sharing some cool selfies on his Instagram page. In the post, the reality TV star gives fans a rare snapshot of himself and his “beautiful wife” as they enjoy a perfect day.
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
People
Ricky Martin Enjoys 'Great Beach Day' Surfing with Twin Sons Ahead of Their Birthday: 'Proud Dad'
Ricky Martin is enjoying quality time with his twins ahead of their birthday. On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer shared sweet photos from a day at the beach with sons Matteo and Valentino, where the soon-to-be 14-year-olds learned how to surf. "Great beach day ! Birthday week begins for my oldest...
ETOnline.com
Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
TODAY.com
Hoda shares new family photo with her daughters, mom and sister: ‘Gangs all here’
Talk about a fun girls day! Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, snuck in some family bonding over the weekend, and it looks like they had a great time. On Monday, the TODAY co-anchor shared a photo of her girls enjoying a meal with their mom, Aunt Hala and grandmother Sami — and everyone was all smiles.
