Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge. Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd. People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns’ will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

First 'Sunflower Garden' revealed on empty lot in Mid-City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first ‘Blight to Bright’ Sunflower Garden was revealed Saturday in Mid-City. It was made possible because of the work by local business owner and community leader, Tara Wicker, in collaboration with Mid City business owners and community volunteers. The new garden is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

New businesses open on Government St. in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. - Driving down government street, you may still see signs of blight in front of worn-down buildings. According to business owners, that’s not going to last much longer on some blocks. “We have D’s Nursery behind us and next to us, there are Barracuda Tacos coming....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

