ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
natureworldnews.com

Photographer Shares Viral Photo of a Crab Sporting Human Teeth

A deep-sea fisherman confounded the internet with a popular Instagram post of his latest catch: a crab that had human teeth. Roman Fedortsov, a photographer who works on a fishing trawler in Western Russia, posts images of some of the most unusual deep-sea catches on his Instagram page. Last week, Fedorstov's 652,000 followers found themselves cringing over a photo shared by the photographer-fisherman.
ANIMALS
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Fairground#Cine#Seaburn#Nefa#Yorkshire Film Archive
BGR.com

Watch giant squid hunt their prey in never-before-seen video footage

A new video captured in the mesopelagic zone finally shows scientists how giant squids stalk and attack their prey in the deep ocean. The video is the first of its kind. Researchers used longer-wavelength red lighting to light the way for an underwater vehicle. This allowed them to capture the giant squids attacking prey without annoying them.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Self-proclaimed ‘Black Alien’ has name carved out of flesh on his head

A French man who named himself “Black Alien” has taken his body modifications to a new level by carving flesh out of his own head.Anthony Loffredo, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, has shared details of his most gruesome procedure yet.In a graphic video posted online, the word “alien” can be seen carved into the side of his head.The caption suggests his “evolution” is now 45 per cent complete.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rare Rothschild’s giraffe birth caught on camera at Chester ZooMan ruins girlfriend’s first meeting with his mother by crashing car on drivewayGame of Tones: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurant
SOCIETY
Noisecreep

Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now

While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
MUSIC
dailyphew.com

Alan Is A Dog With A Crooked Face Who Has Become Very Popular On The Internet Thanks To His Funny And Curious Videos

A puppy acquired from an animal shelter has gained popularity on TiK Tok after his dad began posting amusing footage of the adorable, crooked-faced dog to silence his critics. A Saluki and a Boxer cross-breed puppy named Alan is one year old and has a unique appearance due to a severe facial deformity. His lower teeth are permanently visible due to the abnormality that causes his nose to twist and tilt to the right.
PETS
IGN

Forestrike - Gameplay Clip

Forestrike is a Kung Fu Roguelite about a martial artist embarking on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil general’s influence. The hero encounters many foes on his path to the capital, and he is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: the Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally imagine fights over and over until he finds a sequence of movements that allows him to win.
VIDEO GAMES
Autoweek.com

Another Affordable Postwar Box Camera Shoots Old Detroit Machinery

The extremely simple box camera first appeared in the 1870s, and it remained mainstream (if obsolete) photographic technology well into the 1960s. In my quest to document the doomed vehicles in car graveyards with every possible type of film camera, I have developed a deep love for box cameras, especially the super-cheap models made in the United States during the 1920-1960 period. Here are the results of a late-spring trip to a Denver-area yard with a 1948 Ansco Shur-Shot camera loaded with 120 film.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy