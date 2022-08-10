Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southeast football ‘determined’ to have a winning season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest High School prepares for inaugural football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Lincoln Northwest football is entering its first season as a program and despite having no seniors at the school, the Falcons plan to field a varsity team this season in Class B. Brian Lauck, the former Lincoln North Star defensive coordinator, is the team’s first-ever head...
klkntv.com
‘We had a bad day today’: Huskers continue to face offensive challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With two weeks into fall camp, the Husker offense continues to face some challenges. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Wednesday’s practice was a bit of a setback. Proving once again that the strength of the team this season looks to come from the defense.
1011now.com
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career
It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
Nebraska Football: Expert Trolls Football Fans With A Top 10 Nod For The Huskers
While there is quite a bit of excitement around what this season of Nebraska football might entail, most discussions tend to center around the Huskers making it to a bowl game in 2022. However, it turns out that at least one national expert remarkably has the Cornhuskers ranked in his pre-season Top 10.
247Sports
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice
It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
klkntv.com
Lincoln East football looks to expand winning culture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln East Spartans are ready for a clean slate as they head into the 2022-23 season. Despite a fairly strong 2021 showing, the team says they want to continue building the winning program. “We wanna make a winning culture here,” East senior Sam Cappos...
WATCH: Sights and sounds from Nebraska's Wednesday football practice
Nebraska football practiced inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday morning, with a few early periods of the practice open to media. Take a look at a few sights and sounds from the day featuring Nebraska's defensive line and EDGE rushers, running backs and quarterbacks.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
News Channel Nebraska
Jaxon Saathoff scores first home track win, Saathoff’s talk father/son racing
BEATRICE - A legend around southeast Nebraska and the world of local racing is Johnny “The Jet” Saathoff. A 4-time national champion with over 350 career wins, but now The Jet is passing his knowledge and experience down to his son Jaxon, who’s quickly climbing the ranks of the racing world.
1011now.com
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
unl.edu
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show
Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
