It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO