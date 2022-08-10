ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lincoln Southeast football ‘determined’ to have a winning season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Northwest High School prepares for inaugural football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Lincoln Northwest football is entering its first season as a program and despite having no seniors at the school, the Falcons plan to field a varsity team this season in Class B. Brian Lauck, the former Lincoln North Star defensive coordinator, is the team’s first-ever head...
LINCOLN, NE
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
LINCOLN, NE
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
LINCOLN, NE
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice

It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln East football looks to expand winning culture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln East Spartans are ready for a clean slate as they head into the 2022-23 season. Despite a fairly strong 2021 showing, the team says they want to continue building the winning program. “We wanna make a winning culture here,” East senior Sam Cappos...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
LINCOLN, NE
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show

Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE

