Jerry O'Connor, Ty Bodden win Republican Assembly primaries

FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 1 day ago
FOND DU LAC - Voters picked Republican Jerry O'Connor in Tuesday's primary election to face off against Democrat Joe Lavrenz in the Nov. 8 election for the 52nd Assembly District seat.

According to the election summary from Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg, 23,254 county voters cast their ballots Tuesday, a 40% voter turnout.

Members of the Wisconsin Assembly serve a two-year term and are paid $53,000 annually.

52nd Assembly District

Four Republican candidates were on the ballot for the 52nd Assembly District — O'Connor, Lawrence Foster, Donald R. Hannemann and Robert P. Thresher.

The district covers central Fond du Lac County, including the city of Fond du Lac. Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt chose not to seek reelection after representing the district since 2010.

59th Assembly District

Ty Bodden of Hilbert defeated Vinny Egle of Kewaskum in the Republican primary for the 59th Assembly District. With no official Democratic candidate running, Bodden will be uncontested Nov. 8.

The district represents portions of Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Calumet, Dodge and Washington counties.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

