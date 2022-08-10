Raising a glass to the hard workers of Wearside's past as we celebrate the best of Sunderland for National Mackem Day

Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase
Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
Time Out Global
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust: MPs 'running out of patience'
The government is drawing up "options" to deal with Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust, according to a Conservative MP. Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said she and colleagues were "running out of patience". It follows a meeting between a health minister, local MPs and the Norfolk and Suffolk...
Sainsbury’s and Tesco halt disposable barbecues sales amid wildfire risk
Supermarkets introduce total ban as large swathes of UK suffer from lengthy dry spell
BBC
Sweet deal as Derbyshire shop contents go up for auction
Fans of confectionery are in for a sweet treat as vintage items from a shop in Derbyshire go up for auction. Dave Walker opened Edward & Vintage in Tissington in 2012, but the 50-year-old is selling up as he moves to Sanday in the Orkney Islands with his dog Ned.
Tesco and Asda hold out against ban on cheap barbecues after rival removed them from shelves following warning over wildfires
Tesco and Asda are under pressure to stop selling cheap disposable barbecues after Sainsbury’s became the latest supermarket to take them off the shelves. Sainsbury’s made the decision following calls by fire chiefs and environmental campaigners who have condemned the £2 grills for leading to wildfires at a time when Britain is facing its longest dry spell since 1976.
Developer given permission to close 300-year-old public footpath in Salford
Campaigners in Manchester say citizens’ rights to the river ‘should not be sacrificed for private gain’
BBC
Arriva North West offer leaves striking drivers no choice - union
A bus firm's latest offer to drivers taking industrial action over pay gave them "no choice but to strike", a union has said. GMB and Unite members have been on strike at Arriva North West since walking out in July, which has impacted services across North-West England. GMB regional organiser...
Leeds Bradford Airport hits back in security staff pay row
The chief executive of an airport has accused a union of a “cynical move” by announcing security staff have voted to strike over pay.The GMB said its members at Leeds Bradford Airport backed industrial action by 93%, warning they will walk out at the end of August if they do not receive a “meaningful” pay offer.The airport (LBA) said on Thursday the dispute relates to less than a quarter of its security staff.A statement said: “LBA has engaged openly and co-operatively with GMB throughout the pandemic.“However, prior to the notification of industrial action, LBA had not received any request from...
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
BBC
Wiltshire Council to charge Blue Badge holders for parking
People with disabilities are going to have to pay for parking in Wiltshire as the council brings in changes to costs. Wiltshire Council has confirmed Blue Badge holders - individuals who would usually qualify for free parking - will now have to pay in council car parks. For all other...
BBC
Couple stranded in Turkey with premature baby return to UK
A couple stranded in Turkey following the premature birth of their baby on their honeymoon have returned to the UK. Stephen Crawshaw, a serving soldier, received help from the Royal British Legion to pay for an air ambulance. The charity also offered to cover the remaining medical costs in Turkey...
BBC
Workers at Amazon depot in Swindon stage walk out over pay
Workers at a large Amazon depot have staged another walk out in a protest over a 3% pay rise. Staff at the Swindon depot say they were disappointed fewer staff took part than at two earlier protests. Over recent days, hundreds of employees at Swindon's fulfilment centre have left their...
BBC
Rotherham family's wildfire warning as new heatwave arrives
A family who "lost everything" after a field fire spread to their home has pleaded with people to heed safety warnings amid soaring temperatures. Lindsey and Paul Hughes' Rotherham home was gutted by one of several wildfires in South Yorkshire in mid-July. It will be at least 18 months until...
