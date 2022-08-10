Raising a glass to the hard workers of Wearside's past as we celebrate the best of Sunderland for National Mackem Day

The chief executive of an airport has accused a union of a “cynical move” by announcing security staff have voted to strike over pay.The GMB said its members at Leeds Bradford Airport backed industrial action by 93%, warning they will walk out at the end of August if they do not receive a “meaningful” pay offer.The airport (LBA) said on Thursday the dispute relates to less than a quarter of its security staff.A statement said: “LBA has engaged openly and co-operatively with GMB throughout the pandemic.“However, prior to the notification of industrial action, LBA had not received any request from...

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO