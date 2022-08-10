ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

$1.5 million teen suicide prevention campaign launched in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local health groups are launching a new campaign to address suicide among teenagers. The announcement came on Thursday at Clark High School of a $1.5 million campaign to help combat suicide among teenagers in Nevada. The CDC said suicide is the second leading cause of...
news3lv.com

Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved

UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak attends HAPI Medical Center grand opening in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new medical center from the Asian Community Development Council officially opened its doors Monday. The 'Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders' medical center is aimed to meet the healthcare needs of the Asian & Pacific Islander community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County remembers...
news3lv.com

Nevada DMV shifts to appointments to cut down walk-ins, boost online business

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This town has a ton of cars. It has a ton of drivers. Here's the problem: Too many of you are showing up at the DMV. Ed here is a bit worked up. “I come here and there's a line not only from here, but around the corner, around the corner of the other building,” he told us about one of his recent trips to a DMV office.
news3lv.com

Local seniors react to Medicare drug plan

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Meet Carrie and Howard Price, two wonderful retirees who live here in Las Vegas. Howard likes the news Medicare can finally flex some muscle with drug makers, thanks to the passage this weekend of the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among other things, allows Medicare to negotiate with drug makers to lower prescription costs.
news3lv.com

Game Day Express services return for Raiders, Knights, and UNLV football games

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has announced the return of the Game Day Express as hockey and football season approaches. This season, the Game Day Express will provide direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football home games and to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights home games.
news3lv.com

Daiso discount store coming to Summerlin this month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Japanese discount store is making its way to Summerlin this month. The new store will be located at 11035 Lavender Hills Drive, near Downtown Summerlin. Daiso opened its first store in Nevada back in 2021 at the Arroyo Crossing Market Square, near the...
news3lv.com

Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
news3lv.com

Most of Death Valley's roads still closed after wild storm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State Route 190 is open to the western portion of Death Valley National Park after a wild storm that took place last week. The road remains closed from the Trona/Wildrose Junction in Panamint Valley through Death Valley Junction. Additional areas are expected to open no...
