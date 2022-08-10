Read full article on original website
$1.5 million teen suicide prevention campaign launched in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local health groups are launching a new campaign to address suicide among teenagers. The announcement came on Thursday at Clark High School of a $1.5 million campaign to help combat suicide among teenagers in Nevada. The CDC said suicide is the second leading cause of...
Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved
UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
Governor Sisolak attends HAPI Medical Center grand opening in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new medical center from the Asian Community Development Council officially opened its doors Monday. The 'Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders' medical center is aimed to meet the healthcare needs of the Asian & Pacific Islander community. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County remembers...
ACLU threatens litigation after Fremont Street Experience 21+ only signs stay up
Las Vegas (KSNV). — It's a story of crime, controversy, and a made-up TV holiday. The violence at Fremont Street Experience and what should be done about it have sparked discussions of a curfew for those under 21. But now those discussions are turning into talks of a lawsuit by the ACLU Nevada.
Nevada DMV shifts to appointments to cut down walk-ins, boost online business
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This town has a ton of cars. It has a ton of drivers. Here's the problem: Too many of you are showing up at the DMV. Ed here is a bit worked up. “I come here and there's a line not only from here, but around the corner, around the corner of the other building,” he told us about one of his recent trips to a DMV office.
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
As classes begin, mental health providers say children, teens are struggling
Las Vegas (KSNV). — As the class is dismissed for thousands of CCSD students Monday afternoon, the work continues for child psychologist Dr. Timothy Jeider at Nevada Mental Health. "There have been more folks reaching out to mental health providers," Dr. Jeider said. "Getting back to school is going...
Local seniors react to Medicare drug plan
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Meet Carrie and Howard Price, two wonderful retirees who live here in Las Vegas. Howard likes the news Medicare can finally flex some muscle with drug makers, thanks to the passage this weekend of the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among other things, allows Medicare to negotiate with drug makers to lower prescription costs.
Red Cross responds to five over the weekend home fires, 23 people displaced
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Nevada responded to several home fires across the valley over the weekend. According to the organization, volunteers and staff responded to five home fires in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Elko. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Video captures Las...
Game Day Express services return for Raiders, Knights, and UNLV football games
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has announced the return of the Game Day Express as hockey and football season approaches. This season, the Game Day Express will provide direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football home games and to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights home games.
Daiso discount store coming to Summerlin this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Japanese discount store is making its way to Summerlin this month. The new store will be located at 11035 Lavender Hills Drive, near Downtown Summerlin. Daiso opened its first store in Nevada back in 2021 at the Arroyo Crossing Market Square, near the...
Remains found at Lake Mead in latest incidents might be from same person
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The human remains found in the two most recent incidents at Lake Mead could be from the same individual. The Clark County Coroner's office is investigating the remains that have been found at the lake in the last three-plus months, a Clark County spokesman said.
There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
Most of Death Valley's roads still closed after wild storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State Route 190 is open to the western portion of Death Valley National Park after a wild storm that took place last week. The road remains closed from the Trona/Wildrose Junction in Panamint Valley through Death Valley Junction. Additional areas are expected to open no...
One in custody after suspected road rage shooting in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a suspected road rage shooting in the south Las Vegas valley Wednesday, police say. The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue, said Lt. Miguel Ibarra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
