The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated its guidelines for fighting the novel coronavirus, saying it would no longer recommend restrictive measures like quarantining after exposure to an infected person, social distancing, and testing to screen for symptoms. “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” said Dr. Greta Massetti, a senior scientist with the agency who worked on the relaxed recommendations. The decision to revise the suggested protocol stems from the recognition that the vast majority of the U.S. population has, at this point, acquired a level of immunity, either from vaccination or infection. In a briefing for reporters, Massetti added, “The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years.” Of particular importance to schools, many of which will resume classes later this month, is the elimination of the recommendation for institutions to do routine daily testing.Read it at Associated Press

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO