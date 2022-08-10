ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Motley Fool

2 Blockchains That Could Explode Thanks to Instagram's NFTs

Instagram will unveil NFTs around the world in the coming weeks. Flow and Polygon should be able to grab some share of the NFT market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NFL
blockworks.co

FTX Bringing Crypto Swaps to Reddit

In the latest instance of FTX embarking on a massive bear market buying spree, the crypto exchange has struck a deal with Reddit. The crypto-to-fiat exchange platform FTX Pay is integrating with Reddit and Arbitrum to allow users to pay gas fees on Reddit’s “Community Points” tokens using fiat. Community Points, rolled out in 2020, are blockchain-based Reddit tokens that allow users to divvy out rewards and interact with the social platform.
MARKETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
MONTECITO, CA
coingeek.com

UK fintech unicorn Revolut on hiring spree for digital assets division

At a time when massive layoffs have hit the tech industry as startup funding slows down, the U.K.’s largest unicorn is bucking the trend and going on a hiring spree. Revolut is increasing its headcount by 20%, including in its digital assets division which has continued to grow despite the overall market slump.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?

News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022

Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future

A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. Crypto firms on the chopping board include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news. Crypto wallet provider Edge,...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

A Common Vision Of The Metaverse, Still In The Making

The Metaverse has become one of the most talked about future concepts. Several organisations are already exploring and even investing in what is known as the metaverse. Yet it remains unclear at this point what the metaverse is and what full opportunities it presents. The August 2022 report released by...
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem was totally fake—This is why identity matters

Several days back, a bombshell report by CoinDesk revealed that two brothers had used multiple pseudonymous accounts to fake an entire DeFi ecosystem on Solana. It’s an important lesson on the need for identity to be linked to large transactions and for proper rules and regulations to be applied to the corrupt DeFi ecosystem.
PUBLIC SAFETY
coingeek.com

The entire space still needs to take a bath

Imagine working hard attempting to build an honest, revenue-generating business on top of Bitcoin’s technology that does not involve pre-selling coins or NFTs. Then imagine gaining virtually no customers, usage, traction, or notoriety while anonymous projects earn tens of thousands of dollars in a couple of days from an ICO or NFT launch.
MARKETS
SlashGear

What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto

If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.
ECONOMY

