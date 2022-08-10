ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Drought Worsens; Watch for Supermoon and Meteor Shower

The weekly Drought Monitor update rolled in Thursday morning and recent thunderstorms simply haven’t been enough to stop the slide for eastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island, now upgraded from Severe Drought to Extreme Drought from the government/university consortium that issues the national assessment. We did see some improvement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
WUPE

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
State
Massachusetts State
NECN

Temperatures Begin to Cool Down

Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
BOSTON, MA
#Drought#Connecticut River Valley#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water Resources
WWLP

Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors

(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
ANIMALS
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

