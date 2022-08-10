Read full article on original website
NECN
Drought Worsens; Watch for Supermoon and Meteor Shower
The weekly Drought Monitor update rolled in Thursday morning and recent thunderstorms simply haven’t been enough to stop the slide for eastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island, now upgraded from Severe Drought to Extreme Drought from the government/university consortium that issues the national assessment. We did see some improvement...
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
WCVB
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across Mass. on Tuesday
BOSTON — The second oppressive heat wave of the year across Massachusetts is set to end Tuesday as a cold front begins to move through the region, bringing the risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The greatest threat for storms with damaging winds and locally heavy downpours are...
NECN
Temperatures Begin to Cool Down
Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. The warning is in effect for northeastern Plymouth County and has been extended to 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Marshfield, Scituate, Pembroke, Duxbury, Hanover, Norwell, Abington,...
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
NECN
Mass. Offshore Wind, Climate Bill That Would Speed Clean Energy Push Signed Into Law
Gov. Charlie Baker has signed the compromise offshore wind and climate bill that Massachusetts lawmakers sent back to him July 31 after having addressed some of his initial concerns with it. "The Governor has just signed H5060. It's a great day for Massachusetts," Rep. Jeff Roy, the chief House sponsor...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
The Best Meteor Shower of The Year Will Be Visible in Massachusetts This Weekend
It would be a shame to go an entire lifetime without seeing a shooting star, so if you have never seen one or hope to catch another glimpse, keep your eyes to the sky over the next few nights as the Perseid meteor shower streaks across the Massachusetts sky. The...
nbcboston.com
VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee
A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
