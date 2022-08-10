Read full article on original website
Odessa City Council agree on more regulations on game rooms
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today the City Council agreed in favor of putting more regulations on game rooms in Odessa. Game rooms have been an issue for some Odessans, but today the City Council put new regulations on game rooms. One requires game rooms to operate only during specific hours. Game...
Midland County officials discuss annual budget
MIDLAND, Texas — It's the start of the budgeting season, and on Monday Midland County kicked off the start to their budgeting process. This year things are looking a little bit different due to increased costs of just about everything. "This will be my fourth budget that I've worked...
Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not run for re-election
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not be running for re-election in November, according to an employee in the Mayor's office. Payton was elected Mayor of Midland back in November of 2019. He had previously said back in March he would be running for re-election. Payton is...
Midland firefighters preparing for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
MIDLAND, Texas — The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Midland is preparing for its 5th Annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climb a total of 110 stories to match the stories of the Twin Towers. The climb is open to the general public, so anyone who wants to...
Midland Mayor Unexpectedly Decides Not To Seek Re-Election, Here is Why
With only three months until the election, Midland mayor Patrick Payton decides not to seek a second term. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the decision not to seek re-election followed many discussions with his wife about things related to another campaign and three more years as mayor of Midland. Payton...
FBI aware of 'Abolish the FBI Protest' organized by local business owner
MIDLAND, Texas — Jenny Cudd, the owner of Becky's Flowers in Midland, is planning to hold a protest outside of the Midland FBI field office on Friday. "On Monday night, when the news broke that President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI, I decided that was yet again a final straw," said Cudd.
Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -– Yesterday, a Midland man was sentenced to two years in prison for failure to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, Thomas Valdez Rodriguez, 45, was the owner of both Tom-E-Lee Trucking and Tom-E-Lee Industries. From 2012 through 2018, Rodriguez failed to pay employment taxes withheld from the employees of his trucking company.
Threat of sickness grows as new school years starts in Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the new school year starting this week that means kids are back in the classroom after being out for the last couple of months. However, the kids not being around each other while in a small room means the chance of germs spreading is greater.
Pigskin Preview: Midland Legacy Rebels
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels are pursuing their 5th straight district title. Highly touted junior quarterback Marcos Davila will lead a new cast of characters on offense. An elite secondary sets the tone for the Rebels defense. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Legacy, and...
New Midland water line will provide additional water source to developing area of town
MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision. "That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.
MCH offers back to school vaccines
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital will be administering back to school vaccines throughout the months of August and September from 2-4 p.m. at the Healthy Kids Clinic. Services will be available for Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay patients between the ages of 4 and 18 years only. Young people...
2 arrested in Mississippi in connection with Midland shooting
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with a Midland shooting that left one injured last month. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s officer responded to a situation on CR […]
Community lifts up Midland County fire victims
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
Midland police respond to barricaded subject call
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a barricaded subject call Wednesday night. A reporter on scene said the call was in the 6900 block of Burnett Lane in the Lone Star Trails neighborhood. The situation was no threat to neighbors and there...
5 RVs destroyed in Midland fire
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a structure fire in the 3100 S Highway 349, just south of CR 114. A Midland County spokesperson said traffic is backing up and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The fire started around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon- five RVs and four vehicles were […]
NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
