MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO