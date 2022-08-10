ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Odessa City Council agree on more regulations on game rooms

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today the City Council agreed in favor of putting more regulations on game rooms in Odessa. Game rooms have been an issue for some Odessans, but today the City Council put new regulations on game rooms. One requires game rooms to operate only during specific hours. Game...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland County officials discuss annual budget

MIDLAND, Texas — It's the start of the budgeting season, and on Monday Midland County kicked off the start to their budgeting process. This year things are looking a little bit different due to increased costs of just about everything. "This will be my fourth budget that I've worked...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not run for re-election

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not be running for re-election in November, according to an employee in the Mayor's office. Payton was elected Mayor of Midland back in November of 2019. He had previously said back in March he would be running for re-election. Payton is...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland Mayor Unexpectedly Decides Not To Seek Re-Election, Here is Why

With only three months until the election, Midland mayor Patrick Payton decides not to seek a second term. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the decision not to seek re-election followed many discussions with his wife about things related to another campaign and three more years as mayor of Midland. Payton...
NewsWest 9

Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future. "We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -– Yesterday, a Midland man was sentenced to two years in prison for failure to pay over employment taxes. According to court documents, Thomas Valdez Rodriguez, 45, was the owner of both Tom-E-Lee Trucking and Tom-E-Lee Industries. From 2012 through 2018, Rodriguez failed to pay employment taxes withheld from the employees of his trucking company.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Pigskin Preview: Midland Legacy Rebels

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels are pursuing their 5th straight district title. Highly touted junior quarterback Marcos Davila will lead a new cast of characters on offense. An elite secondary sets the tone for the Rebels defense. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Legacy, and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MCH offers back to school vaccines

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital will be administering back to school vaccines throughout the months of August and September from 2-4 p.m. at the Healthy Kids Clinic. Services will be available for Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay patients between the ages of 4 and 18 years only. Young people...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in Mississippi in connection with Midland shooting

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with a Midland shooting that left one injured last month. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  On July 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s officer responded to a situation on CR […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community lifts up Midland County fire victims

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
yourbasin.com

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police respond to barricaded subject call

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a barricaded subject call Wednesday night. A reporter on scene said the call was in the 6900 block of Burnett Lane in the Lone Star Trails neighborhood. The situation was no threat to neighbors and there...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5 RVs destroyed in Midland fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple agencies are working to extinguish a structure fire in the 3100 S Highway 349, just south of CR 114. A Midland County spokesperson said traffic is backing up and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.  The fire started around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon- five RVs and four vehicles were […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
