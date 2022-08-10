ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, GA

41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
Kathleen, GA
41nbc.com

Reward offered in murder case of two brothers

FITZGERALD, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicides of Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased in the early morning hours of July...
FITZGERALD, GA
41nbc.com

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC gives away grocery vouchers in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A pro-Herschel Walker Super Pac hosted a grocery voucher give away at Piggly Wiggly in Jeffersonville on Tuesday. Customers were given $5o grocery vouchers from the Super PAC, which is known as “34N22.”. The giveaway occurred as Middle Georgians and Americans experience high inflation. Stephen...
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
WJBF

Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Museum of Aviation welcomes new plane

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation welcomed a MiG-21, a Soviet Union era plane, to its fleet this past weekend. The plane was able to reach speeds up to 1,400 miles per hour and could reach heights up to 58,000 feet. “It allows us, our visitors...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb observing Black Business Month by promoting Black businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs is holding several events this Black Business Month to promote Black-owned businesses. Events will also provide services and assistance to Black businesses. “To address poverty and so many things that we have, having a small business can be...
MACON, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
THOMASTON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville restaurant back open following weekend fire

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Buffington’s employees experienced a scary situation early Saturday morning while they were closing down the restaurant. The electrical panel caught fire, and thanks to a quick acting employee, the fire was contained in minutes. Buffington’s owner Mike Hufstetler says a lot of things went...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

