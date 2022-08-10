Read full article on original website
Coach’s Corner 2022: Jeremy Edwards of the Houston County Bears
On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jeremy Edwards of the Houston County Bears. After winning back-to-back championships with Warner Robins as the offensive coordinator, coach Edwards now brings his winning strategies to the Bears program.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
'This traumatized all of them': Johnson County neighbors concerned after shooting near football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — People in Johnson County are showing concern after a shooting that happened on a street outside the stadium where a high school football scrimmage was taking place. Luckily, no one was injured, but making residents put a sharp focus on community safety. "A bullet has...
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Reward offered in murder case of two brothers
FITZGERALD, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicides of Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased in the early morning hours of July...
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
Bleckley County School bus involved in traffic accident Thursday morning
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bleckley County school bus got in an accident Thursday morning. According to a social media post by Bleckley County Schools, a two-car accident at a bypass caused a car to hit a bus that was stopped at a red light. Two students in one...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby Bonaire, said the...
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC gives away grocery vouchers in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A pro-Herschel Walker Super Pac hosted a grocery voucher give away at Piggly Wiggly in Jeffersonville on Tuesday. Customers were given $5o grocery vouchers from the Super PAC, which is known as “34N22.”. The giveaway occurred as Middle Georgians and Americans experience high inflation. Stephen...
Dublin man charged after shots fired at football game in Johnson County, Ga.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, August 5, a suspect began randomly shooting into the air on Hershel Walker Drive just outside Lovett Stadium in Wrightsville. The incident happened during a scrimmage football game between the Johnson County Trojans and the Wilcox County Patriots. There were several hundred spectators attending the event and approximately […]
Museum of Aviation welcomes new plane
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation welcomed a MiG-21, a Soviet Union era plane, to its fleet this past weekend. The plane was able to reach speeds up to 1,400 miles per hour and could reach heights up to 58,000 feet. “It allows us, our visitors...
Johnson County School District taking new safety measures following Friday shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Johnson County School District is taking new safety measures after a man fired shots during a football game Friday, sending students and fans running for safety. The district held a news conference Tuesday to announce the efforts. Police arrested Joshua Russell of Dublin in...
Big Daddy's Sweet Treat shop opening in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — How about some sweet news?. A new ice cream shop is opening this weekend in Milledgeville called Big Daddy's Sweet Treats. It's just down the road from Georgia College, and the shop hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from students and locals. "It's right...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Macon-Bibb observing Black Business Month by promoting Black businesses
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs is holding several events this Black Business Month to promote Black-owned businesses. Events will also provide services and assistance to Black businesses. “To address poverty and so many things that we have, having a small business can be...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Milledgeville restaurant back open following weekend fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Buffington’s employees experienced a scary situation early Saturday morning while they were closing down the restaurant. The electrical panel caught fire, and thanks to a quick acting employee, the fire was contained in minutes. Buffington’s owner Mike Hufstetler says a lot of things went...
Four Bleckley County students taken to hospital after minor bus crash
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Four students were taken to the hospital after a car hit a school bus at the Cochran Bypass on Thursday morning, according to a post from Bleckley County Schools. There was a two-car accident that caused one of the cars to hit the school bus...
Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday. According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.
