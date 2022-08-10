Read full article on original website
BBC
BTS could perform while doing military service
Military service may not prevent BTS from performing, the South Korean defence minister has said. Normally, all men in the country must serve in the military between the ages of 18 and 28, for about 20 months. In 2020, exceptions were made for BTS members to delay their service until...
Nancy Pelosi travels to South Korea; Seoul calls visit 'show of deterrence' against North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued her Asia tour in Seoul on Thursday in a visit that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said would be a "sign of deterrence" against nuclear-armed North Korea. Pelosi and a congressional delegation arrived Wednesday night in South Korea after...
Projects from Aditya Assarat, Wang Qi, Le Bao And Jailed Myanmar Producer Ma Aeint In Busan’s Asian Project Market Line-up
Click here to read the full article. Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced the 29 projects selected for this year’s Asian Project Market (APM), a core strand of the festival’s industry activities, including new works from Thailand’s Aditya Assarat, China’s Wang Qi, Vietnam’s Le Bao and Myanmar’s Maung Sun, whose producer Ma Aeint is currently in prison in Yangon. Ma Aeint, who previously produced Maung Sun’s award-winning Money Has Four Legs, was recently sentenced to three years in jail with hard labor by Myanmar’s military junta, which took over the country in a brutal coup in early 2021. She was...
I Was A Famous Child Star In South Korea. Here’s What It Taught Me.
"For years I told friends about my brief brush with fame, but it was only in the past few years that I started to wonder about the English TV culture in South Korea."
Indian Government Approves Film Co-Production Agreement With Australia
Click here to read the full article. The Indian government has approved an audiovisual co-production treaty with Australia, designed to promote joint production of films between the two countries. While details are currently scarce, producer contributions from the two countries can vary from 20% to 80% of the final total cost of the jointly produced work. “Australia has emerged as a preferred destination for shooting of Indian films. India is fast emerging as a major content hub for filmmakers looking for new projects. India has abundance of exotic locations, talent pool and relatively cheaper cost of production, making India a favored destination...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship
Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
Kim threatens to use nuclear weapons in any clash with the U.S. and South Korea
In a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, Kim said his country is ready to use nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the U.S. or South Korea.
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
South Korean president accused of avoiding Nancy Pelosi in bid to placate China
Yoon Suk-yeol will not meet US House speaker in move critics say aims to avoid antagonising China as tensions in the Taiwan strait simmer
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un contracted Covid during country’s outbreak, says sister
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “seriously ill with a high fever” during the country’s Covid outbreak, his sister has said in what appears to be the first acknowledgement that he had contracted the infection.The secretive country has never confirmed how many people caught Covid-19 since confirming its outbreak in May. Instead, Pyongyang has only reported cases of fever and deaths due to it.Kim Yo-jong, Mr Kim’s sister and a senior official in his regime, said: “Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he...
China Targets Israeli Technology in Quest for Global Dominance as U.S. Frets
Israel is trying to manage a tricky balance between pleasing its ally, the U.S., without throttling lucrative technology deals with China.
Seoul dismisses Beijing's concerns over anti-missile system
South Korea's government stressed Wednesday it will make its own decisions in strengthening its defenses against North Korean threats, rejecting Chinese calls that it continue the polices of Seoul’s previous government that refrained from adding more U.S. anti-missile batteries that are strongly opposed by Beijing. The differences between South Korea and China underscored a reemerging rift between the countries just a day after their top diplomats met in eastern China and expressed hope that the issue wouldn’t become a “stumbling stone” in relations.Bilateral ties took a significant hit in 2017 when South Korea installed a missile battery employing the...
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
S.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China.
