Roanoke, WV

WVNews

Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Oakland Southern States location approves merger

OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WINCHESTER, VA
Lewis County, WV
Government
City
Roanoke, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Mike Holden
WVNews

Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front

MORGANTOWN, WV

