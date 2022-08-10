Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Staff preparing for start of classes in Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools, hiring efforts continue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County teachers and staff have been working to prepare for the upcoming school year, including a plethora of training programs. "We just finished a whole week of teacher training last week. That was secondary and elementary. We have a specific training this week that's for the special education teachers. They can be veteran teachers or new teachers," said Dora Stutler, superintendent of Harrison County Schools.
WVNews
Harrison County Schools secretary training on Thursday
Secretary training for WVEIS was the most recent preparation for school employees ahead of the start of school. Other trainings included special education, social emotional health and all core school subjects.
WVNews
Oakland Southern States location approves merger
OAKLAND — Four Southern States cooperatives in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia will merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The members of the cooperatives in Winchester, Va., Oakland, Md., Buckhannon, W.Va., and Petersburg, W.Va., all formally approved the merger in votes...
WVNews
Tygart Valley United Way kicks off $625,000 campaign with leadership breakfast
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Thursday with a leadership breakfast at Fairmont State University, the first time the organization’s been able to hold the event since 2019. Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said the organization’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Barker setting standard for Grafton both on field and off
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Arron Barker didn’t live in West Virginia as a young kid, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to serve youth in his new community in Taylor County. This offseason, Barker told new Grafton head football coach Mickey Foley about his idea...
WVNews
Homeless woman gets 1-15 for drug charge & failure to appear in Harrison County, West Virginia, case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old homeless woman was sentenced to a total of 1-15 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to deliver and failure to appear. Senior Judge John Henning imposed sentence Brittany Desiree Koch, who caught the failure to appear when absconded from custody...
WVNews
1 of West Virginia's most notorious inmates pleads guilty to 1989 jail slaying in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the state's more notorious convicts on Thursday pleaded guilty to murdering another convict in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail. Charles Bruce Franklin entered a plea to second-degree murder, saying a hit had been put out on John Gideon Perry, 39. The men were both at the Harrison County jail where Perry had been scheduled to testify in the murder trial of William "Red" Snyder, who was accused in the stabbing death of another inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville riot.
WVNews
State Police charge Taylor, West Virginia, felon with 2nd-degree murder in Thornton shooting
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A convicted felon is charged with second-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of another individual on Thomas Farm Road, Thornton, according to the office of Taylor Prosecutor John Bord. Burel Dale Mingus, 49, of Thornton, was arrested by State Police Cpl. J.G. Daugherty...
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Brown, WVU look to reinvent prep for season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia finally brought its 2022 football team into the stadium for a tackling scrimmage on Thursday, starting a three-week run toward the season opener at Pitt in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It is an important game, not just to the...
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins' run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
WVNews
WVU tops in Big 12 with 68 members on 2021-22 All-Academic Rookie Team
A total of 469 student-athletes have been named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, which honors conference competitors who are new, including freshmen, at their respective league institution. West Virginia led the way with 68 honorees, while Kansas followed with 56.
WVNews
WVU Football Jared Bartlett Front
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Comments / 0