ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

H.S. volleyball roundup: Abilene Wylie outlasts Frenship, falls to Canyon Randall

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GB3nY_0hBIKf9w00

WOLFFORTH – Wylie opened the volleyball season with a five-set victory over Wolfforth Frenship before losing to Canyon Randall 3-1 in a pair of nondistrict matches Tuesday at Frenship High School.

Indiah Maroney had 13 kills and three blocks in the Lady Bulldogs’ thrilling 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15 victory over the Class 6A Lady Tigers.

Bri Johnston and Wesley Ruff had eight kills each, while Taylar Riley and Aliyah Jowers had two blocks each. Callie O’Connell had 22 assists, and Hanna Hood had 19. Kat Martinez had 27 digs. Hood had five aces.

Randall, the team that beat Wylie in the Region I-5A semifinals last year and the first round in 2020, beat the Lady Bulldogs 25-14, 25-4, 20-25, 25-19 later in the day. The Lady Raiders (2-0) began the day with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-20 win over Frenship.

Jowers led Wylie (1-1) with 10 kills, while Ruff and Maroney had six each. Hood had 15 assists, and O’Connell 12. Martinez had 24 digs. Hood and Brylee Pursley had 15 and 10, respectively.

Wylie plays at the Bev Ball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

NONDISTRICT

Wylie def. Wolfforth Frenship 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15

WYLIE – Kills: Indiah Maroney 13, Bri Johnston 8, Wesley Ruff 8, Aliyah Jowers 7, Taylar Riley 5, Kynslee George 4; Assists: Callie O’Connell 22, Hanna Hood 19; Digs: Kat Martinez 27, Brylee Pursley 12, Mycala Reed 11, Hood 11, O’Connell 8, Riley 7; Blocks: Maroney 3, Riley 2, Jowers 2, Johnston 1, Pursley 1; Aces: Hood 5, O’Connell 2, Pursley 1.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP – n/a.

RECORDS – Wylie 1-0; Wolfforth Frenship 0-1.

NONDISTRICT

Canyon Randall def. Wylie 25-14, 25-4, 20-25, 25-19

WYLIE – Kills: Jowers 10, Ruff 6, Maroney 6, Riley 5, Johnston 5, Pursley 3, George 1, Hood 1; Assists: Hood 15, O’Connell 12, Ella Cothran 2; Digs: Martinez 24, Hood 15, Pursley 10, O’Connell 7, Reed 6, Riley 5, Hansen 5; Blocks: Riley 1, Maroney 1, Ruff 1, George 1, Johnston 1, Jowers 1; Aces: Riley 1, Reed 1, O’Connell 1.

RECORDS – Wylie 1-1; Canyon Randall 2-0.

Cooper drops two

HURST – Cooper opened the season with a losses to Hurst Bell and Keller Fossil Ridge.

Skyla Stark had seven kills and three blocks for the Lady Cougars, while Mattie Tibbets added six kills in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-14 loss to Bell. Aliyah Davis had five kills and two blocks. Kyle Cox had eight assists, and Karrigan Parrot had seven. Lune Finch had a team-high 17 digs and two aces, while Marissa Chavez and Parrott had 12 digs each.

Davis had 10 kills, and Tibbets had seven to go with four blocks in a 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 loss to Fossil Ridge. Parrott had a big match, dishing out 20 assists and making 10 digs.

Fossil Ridge (2-0) also beat Bell 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

Cooper (0-2) plays in the Bev Ball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

NONDISTRICT

Hurst Bell def. Cooper 26-24, 25-17, 25-14

COOPER – Kills: Skyla Stark 7, Mattie Tibbets 6, Aliyah Davis 5, Marissa Chavez 2, Karrigan Parrott 2, Jazlyn Hatcher 1; Assists: Kylie Cox 8, Parrott 7, Davis 1, Hatcher 1, Lune Finch 1, Chavez 1, Tibbets 1; Digs: Finch 17, Chavez 12, Parrott 12, Cox 4, Nadia Garcia 4, Tibbets 3, Davis 3, Hatcher 2; Blocks: Stark 3, Davis 2, Parrott 1, Chavez 1, Tibbets 1; Aces: Finch 2, Cox 1, Garcia 1.

HURST BELL – n/a.

RECORDS – Cooper 0-1; Hurst Bell 1-1.

Keller Fossil Ridge def. Cooper 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

COOPER – Kills: Davis 10, Tibbets 7, Parrott 6, Stark 5, Chavez 4, Hatcher 4; Assists: Parrott 20, Cox 9, Hatcher 1; Digs: Finch 12, Chavez 10, Parrott 10, Cox 8, Garcia 3, Hatcher 3, Davis 2; Blocks: Tibbets 4, Davis 2, Hatcher 2, Parrott 1, Stark 1; Aces: Chavez 3, Tibbets 2, Parrott 1, Hatcher 1.

KELLER FOSSIL RIDGE – n/a.

RECORDS – Cooper 0-2; Keller Fossil Ridge 2-0.

Weatherford sweeps Abilene High

WEATHERFORD – The Weatherford Lady Roos beat Abilene High 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 in a nondistrict match.

Jadyn Hernandez led AHS with five kills and nine blocks. Alexis Dolton had 10 assists, and Laila Brown had eight digs.

The Lady Eagles (0-1) play in the Bev Ball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

NONDISTRICT

Weatherford def. Abilene High 25-17, 25-12, 25-14

ABILENE HIGH – Kills: Jadyn Hernandez 5, Ryleigh Lawson 3, Amelia Carr 2, Allie Bennett 1; Assists: Alexis Dalton 10, Yasmine Delagarza 2; Digs: Laila Brown 8, 5 Bennett, Dolton 5, Delagarza 4, Kinzley 3, Carr 3, Lawson 1, Mia Cairo 1; Blocks: Hernandez 9, Lawson 2, Bennett 1, Dolton 1, Ava Breckenridge 1, Cairo 1; Aces: Bennett 2, Carr 1.

WEATHERFORD – n/a.

RECORDS – Abilene High 0-1; Weatherford 1-0.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: H.S. volleyball roundup: Abilene Wylie outlasts Frenship, falls to Canyon Randall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains High School Senior Seriously Injured in a Crash Has Died

CROSS PLAINS- A Cross Plains High School senior football player seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash has died. In the early morning hours on Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a single vehicle crash about 12 miles northeast of Coleman. The teens were in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma and were traveling southeast on US 84 when they veered into the oncoming lane, across a bar ditch, and into a fence. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Now, Ryan Hopkins, one of the teens involved, has passed away. Hopkins was life flighted to Fort…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck. The Tacoma veered across the oncoming lane, departing the prepared surface on the east side of the highway. The Tacoma crossed through a barrow ditch before striking a fence. The Toyota overturned in the crash. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts…
CROSS PLAINS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 8th

If you want relief from the hot & dry weather pattern we have seen lately, you may be looking at changes this week as a cooler forecast and one with rain chances is in store for the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 99 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clouds on the increase and a low down around 78 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the southeast.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Frenship High School#Taylar Riley 5
ktxs.com

Heavy police presence closes Abilene roads during morning incident

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police were asking residents to avoid an area of the town this morning. According to a social media post from the police department, S. 27 and Buffalo Gap Road was closed to thru traffic this morning due to heavy police presence. It was reported that...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
colemantoday.com

Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Rotan ISD pushes start of school year to later date

ROTAN, Texas — Rotan Independent School District has announced that they will be starting their 2022-2023 school year on a later date than originally planned. According to a social media post from the school district, the start date has been moved to Monday August 15th, 2022 at 7:40am. The district cited the reason for moving the start dating as wanting to take extra time clean and disinfect all of the buildings before students and teachers stepped inside. Over the summer, the elementary building, administration, library, High School, and band hall were included in several construction projects.
ROTAN, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Aug. 11): The Abilene Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a Wednesday evening crash. Joseph Grumbles, 33, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at an Abilene hospital early Thursday morning, the APD said. ORIGINAL STORY:...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy