It’s fair week in Tioga County! Claire Smith interviews Garrett Kaltenbach, a 4H student who is showing and selling some of his animals at the fair this year. Garrett has been in 4H for 6 years and this year he brought two market goats and two market hogs to the fair. His goats names are Major Paine and Lieutenant Dan since the theme of the goat barn this year is the military. Garrett’s favorite experiences from the fair are showing his animals, hanging out with his friends, and of course the fair food. Garrett also explains that raising a market animal requires special feed and care with the goal of showing and selling the animal at a fair. His goal this year is to sell all of his animals and win another championship. One of his goats last year won the grand champion market goat.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO