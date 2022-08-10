Read full article on original website
2021-2022 Troy Lions Club President Jessica Sentyz Farewell
The following is a farewell statement from Lion Jessica Sentyz:. The Troy Lions 2021-2022 fiscal year really flew by and is now behind us! I am very grateful to the Troy community, the Troy Lions members, and especially the board members for a wonderful year serving them as president. This is the 83rd year of service by Troy Lions serving the community (stay tuned for special celebrations in a couple years for our 85th). I was really nervous about being president, it’s not really a position I ever pictured myself in. However, thanks to a wonderful secretary (Robyn), board members, and knowledgeable members – it really was not bad at all. It was a fun and successful year!
Come to the Junior Livestock Sale, August 13!
It’s fair week in Tioga County! Claire Smith interviews Garrett Kaltenbach, a 4H student who is showing and selling some of his animals at the fair this year. Garrett has been in 4H for 6 years and this year he brought two market goats and two market hogs to the fair. His goats names are Major Paine and Lieutenant Dan since the theme of the goat barn this year is the military. Garrett’s favorite experiences from the fair are showing his animals, hanging out with his friends, and of course the fair food. Garrett also explains that raising a market animal requires special feed and care with the goal of showing and selling the animal at a fair. His goal this year is to sell all of his animals and win another championship. One of his goats last year won the grand champion market goat.
HPN News Update – August 9, 2022
The Tioga County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale Begins August 13, Blossburg’s wastewater treatment was tested for a virus, and the Valley Youth Shoe Bank has shoes for the new school year. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:
