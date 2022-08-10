This year marks the 56th time people will come from all over the area to have fun at the Tioga County Fair!. There are many ways for us all to support the fair this year. Some will volunteer by taking your ticket at one of the gates. And of course, we can all play our part by buying a ticket to the fair! All week the 4-H children and young adults will show how well they cared for their animals throughout the year. We will not forget to mention the parents of those young farmers who spend many hours supporting and teaching them. And we can all take part by choosing to support the fair by selecting the activities and exhibits we would like to enjoy this week.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO