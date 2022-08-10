Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Athens votes against Sayre Football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Athens School Board has voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre Area High School. Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, announced on Sunday that the Athens School Board would hold a short voting session before their regularly scheduled workshop meeting on Tuesday night. According to Pat McDonald, Executive Sports Editor […]
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
thehomepagenetwork.com
2021-2022 Troy Lions Club President Jessica Sentyz Farewell
The following is a farewell statement from Lion Jessica Sentyz:. The Troy Lions 2021-2022 fiscal year really flew by and is now behind us! I am very grateful to the Troy community, the Troy Lions members, and especially the board members for a wonderful year serving them as president. This is the 83rd year of service by Troy Lions serving the community (stay tuned for special celebrations in a couple years for our 85th). I was really nervous about being president, it’s not really a position I ever pictured myself in. However, thanks to a wonderful secretary (Robyn), board members, and knowledgeable members – it really was not bad at all. It was a fun and successful year!
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thehomepagenetwork.com
Come to the Junior Livestock Sale, August 13!
It’s fair week in Tioga County! Claire Smith interviews Garrett Kaltenbach, a 4H student who is showing and selling some of his animals at the fair this year. Garrett has been in 4H for 6 years and this year he brought two market goats and two market hogs to the fair. His goats names are Major Paine and Lieutenant Dan since the theme of the goat barn this year is the military. Garrett’s favorite experiences from the fair are showing his animals, hanging out with his friends, and of course the fair food. Garrett also explains that raising a market animal requires special feed and care with the goal of showing and selling the animal at a fair. His goal this year is to sell all of his animals and win another championship. One of his goats last year won the grand champion market goat.
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
Sporting News
Who is in the Little League World Series? Updated list of teams to qualify for 2022 LLWS bracket
Baseball's future will be on display at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for one of the sport's most cherished events. The Little League World Series is back and primed to be unlike any of its predecessors. The 2022 Little League World Series is the 75th edition of the competition. The tournament will...
87th annual Montour-Delong Community Fair now open
Danville, Pa. — The Montour-Delong Community Fair began on Monday and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of traditional fair fun, rides, and food. The fair's name is a combination inspired by Montour County and a local industrialist, Frank Emerson Delong from Washingtonville. Delong is the inventor of the hook and eye, which you can find used on nearly every brassier today. Admission to the fair is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School
The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
thehomepagenetwork.com
Tioga County Fair 2022 – Event Highlights
This year marks the 56th time people will come from all over the area to have fun at the Tioga County Fair!. There are many ways for us all to support the fair this year. Some will volunteer by taking your ticket at one of the gates. And of course, we can all play our part by buying a ticket to the fair! All week the 4-H children and young adults will show how well they cared for their animals throughout the year. We will not forget to mention the parents of those young farmers who spend many hours supporting and teaching them. And we can all take part by choosing to support the fair by selecting the activities and exhibits we would like to enjoy this week.
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Winners of this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest
The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
wesb.com
PennDOT to Apply High-Friction Surface Treatments
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for a high friction surface application project impacting nine sites in Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties plans to resume work on Monday, August 15. High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Debate over Montrose chicken ordinance
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Montrose, one issue has been pecking at members of the borough council raising chickens in the neighborhood. Something Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Roy Williams says, is not feasible for many people due to the current ordinance. "The size of the lots in town other...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Dozer, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Dozer, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Dozer is a two-year-old male Boerboel/shepherd/mastiff mix who is a big ball of love and goofiness. The name "Dozer" comes from his large size and energetic personality, as he is always ready to "doze" into you to play.
Two vehicle crash in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
Comments / 0