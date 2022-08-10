Inflation has impacted the cost of a football stadium project at Fond du Lac High School. The school board was updated on the artificial turf stadium project at a workshop session this week. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says it turns out the cost to build the bleachers as originally proposed is almost $700,000 more than originally estimated. Earlier this year the board voted in favor of spending up to $5.3 million for the project. “They will get a stadium, but it may not be as big as what we have right now,” Fleig said. Dr. Fleig recommends the board stay at $5.3 million, and fundraise for any additional costs. “The original project had bleachers on both sides,” Fleig said. “If we were to eliminate one side, some football stadiums do have one grandstand on one side, not two like we have at Fruth (Field) right now.”

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO