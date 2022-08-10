Read full article on original website
8-11-22 weapons calls
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a tactical incident and assault involving a gun last week shows how law enforcement agencies work together during dangerous, life-threatening situations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Niagra Lane last week where a man ended up taking his own life. Two days later the Sheriff’s Office assisted Fond du Lac Police in arresting a teenage suspect who had assaulted another teen with a handgun. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s not uncomon when there is a weapons call that law enforcement “will surge that area” until the situation is resolved.
8-9-22 residential burglaries-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of residential burglaries. The Sheriff’s Office says it has been taking a series of reports of burglaries to unoccupied homes in the northwest part of Dodge county. The Sheriff’s office is asking residents to be vigilant in locking and securing your residence. If you see something that seems suspicious you are asked to call the Sheriff’s office.
8-10-22 tactical situation resolved peacefully in beaver dam
Law enforcement say a tactical situation in Beaver Dam started when a man left a gun in a motel room. Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express after hotel staff found the gun just before noon Monday. When police arrived a person was inside the room and made threats. The hotel and nearby area was evacuated and The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist. The man eventually surrendered several hours later without incident.
8-9-22 man convicting of attempting to abduct girl in fdl county released from prison
A man convicted of attempting to abduct a teenage girl in Fond du Lac County is being released from prison. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says Chad Maertz will be residing at 457 Thomas Street in Fond du Lac when he gets out of prison Tuesday after serving a 20 year sentence for attempted child abduction. Goldstein says Maertz will be subject to all rules of high risk sex offender supervision and lifetime GPS monitoring. A community notiification meeting was held last Thursday. Maertz was convicted in the attempted abduction of Ashlea Woodley in August of 2002. Maertz tried to abduct Woodley as she was riding her bicycle along Highway 67 in the town of Ashford. Maertz then grabbed the victim’s bike and attempted to lure her into his vehicle. Woodley was able to escape, running down the hill to safety. Maertz was also convicted in 1987 in Washington County for sexually assaulting two young girls. Maertz is on extended supervision until August, 2032. Special conditions of Chad A Maertz supervised release:
8-11-22 lane restrictions on johnson street
The Fond du Lac Public Works Department is advising motorists of lane restrictions at a busy intersection. Johnson Street, west of Pioneer Road, will remain open to traffic in both directions, but will be restricted to one lane in each direction. The lane restriction will be in place Thursday, August 11, from 9am to 3pm for repaving work.
8-10-22 dodge county sheriff wins primary election in a landslide
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt has easily won his primary election. Schmidt received more than 75 percent of the vote in defeating challenger Mark Colker in Tuesdayt’s Republican primary and will advance to the November election where he is unopposed. Schmidt received 10,880 votes to 3,620 votes for Colker. Schmidt was first elected sheriff in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.
8-10-22 former fdl city councilmember giles steps down from historical society
The Fond du Lac County Historical Society is looking for a new executive director. Executive director and former Fond du Lac city councilmember Ben Giles is leaving after two years at the helm. In a statement posted on the Historical Society Facebook page Board president Teresa Keenan says the board is searching for a search for a new executive director. Keenan says the board is “incredibly grateful to the outgoing Executive Director for his leadership, drive, hard work and passion.” “He has ushered our organization into a new era and revitalized the great asset that is the Historic Galloway House and Village. His initiative and creativity has transformed the Society,” Keenan said. Interested individuals are encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to Board President, Teresa Keenan, at teresa@klapperichrealestate.com. Applications will remain open until August 23rd.
8-11-22 fdl county primary election voter turnout
The Fond du Lac County Clerk is pleased with this week’s primary election voter turnout. Lisa Freiberg says 40 percent of eligible voters in Fond du Lac County cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. “Definitely a great turnout,” Freiberg told WFDL news. Freiberg says preparation work begins now for the November election.
8-10-22 o’connor wins gop primary for 52nd assembly district seat
Jerry O’Connor has won the Republican Primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat. O’Connor received 4,303 votes defeating three other candidates for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt. The seat represents the city of Fond du Lac, town and village of Eden, town and village of Oakfield and towns of Lamartine, Byron, Calumet, Eldorado, Empire and Fond du Lac. O’Connor says he knocked on about four thousand doors during the campaign talking about the issues important to residents in the District. Donald Hanneman finished in second with 1,274 votes followed by Lawrence Foster with 1,180 votes and Robert Thresher with 907 votes. O’Connor will face Democrat Joe Lavrenz in the November election.
8-10-22 envision greater fdl vp of economic development stepping down
The longtime vice president of economic development at Envision Greater Fond du Lac is leaving the organization. Jim Cleveland is stepping down after accepting a job with Manowski Welding in Fond du Lac. Envision Greater Fond du Lac president Sadie Vander Velde says Cleveland’s leadership and expertise will be missed. Vander Velde says Envision is working with a local recruiting firm to hire a new vice president of economic development.
8-9-22 dems rally around abortion. are they reaching black voters?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it’s a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.
8-10-22 inflation impacting new artificial turf football stadium at fdl high school
Inflation has impacted the cost of a football stadium project at Fond du Lac High School. The school board was updated on the artificial turf stadium project at a workshop session this week. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says it turns out the cost to build the bleachers as originally proposed is almost $700,000 more than originally estimated. Earlier this year the board voted in favor of spending up to $5.3 million for the project. “They will get a stadium, but it may not be as big as what we have right now,” Fleig said. Dr. Fleig recommends the board stay at $5.3 million, and fundraise for any additional costs. “The original project had bleachers on both sides,” Fleig said. “If we were to eliminate one side, some football stadiums do have one grandstand on one side, not two like we have at Fruth (Field) right now.”
