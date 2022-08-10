ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
Guard members begin training for jail help Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
DMV makes improvements to REAL ID application process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new digital service at the state Division of Motor Vehicles’ that gives drivers better access to obtaining a REAL ID. REAL ID Headstart offers a guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant. Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete. Clearon...
