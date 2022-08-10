Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed following collision in Tulare
A man was killed Monday evening following a motorcycle collision in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department said on Wednesday that a man, who was not identified, crashed his motorcycle around 9:17 p.m. on August 8 at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was the only one...
L.A. Weekly
2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident. Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major...
L.A. Weekly
Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]
34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
KMPH.com
Woman hit and killed Wednesday morning in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Chestnut Avenues. According to police, the woman identified as 28-year-old Mayra Fisher was unresponsive when police and EMS arrived. Fisher was taken to the...
Clovis man charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Kentucky, deputies say
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man accused of driving under the influence is now facing charges after a deadly wrong-way crash last month in Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11:00 p.m. on July 25, officials said 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis was believed to be driving intoxicated when […]
Owner cited for leaving dogs in hot SUV, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pet owner has been cited after he was caught leaving his dogs in a hot SUV, Clovis police say. On Wednesday, officers and Clovis Animal Services responded to the area of Clovis and Herndon avenues, where authorities say two dogs were found locked inside a hot SUV with its windows […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following bank robbery in Fresno, police say
A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The bank teller, police say, complied...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after being hit by truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who died in the hospital after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation avenues after it was reported that a woman had been hit by a […]
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of stealing items from elementary school in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is wanted after police say he stole several items from a Head Start office in Madera. Sierra Vista Elementary says a man caught on camera was seen roaming around on campus. He can be seen wearing denim shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with...
KMPH.com
At-risk child reported missing out of Merced found safe
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Merced Police Department announced the 11-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe. Thanks for helping to spread the word. A Merced family reported a missing child in Merced on Wednesday. The child is autistic and non-verbal, and was reported missing from his...
Woman hit and killed by car in east central Fresno, police say
A woman has died after being hit by a car in east central Fresno early Wednesday morning.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fresno gas station
A man now knows his punishment following a deadly shooting outside a Fresno gas station.
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
2 killed in fiery crash in Orange Cove, CHP says
Two people have died after a fiery crash in Orange Cove Monday afternoon.
Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
L.A. Weekly
Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
KMPH.com
CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
