Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

One dead following crash on residential street in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist killed following collision in Tulare

A man was killed Monday evening following a motorcycle collision in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department said on Wednesday that a man, who was not identified, crashed his motorcycle around 9:17 p.m. on August 8 at Cartmill Avenue and Retherford Street. According to investigators, the motorcyclist was the only one...
TULARE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident. Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major...
TULARE, CA
Fresno, CA
L.A. Weekly

Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]

34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
FIREBAUGH, CA
KMPH.com

Woman hit and killed Wednesday morning in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Chestnut Avenues. According to police, the woman identified as 28-year-old Mayra Fisher was unresponsive when police and EMS arrived. Fisher was taken to the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted following bank robbery in Fresno, police say

A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The bank teller, police say, complied...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

At-risk child reported missing out of Merced found safe

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Merced Police Department announced the 11-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe. Thanks for helping to spread the word. A Merced family reported a missing child in Merced on Wednesday. The child is autistic and non-verbal, and was reported missing from his...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
VISALIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
FRESNO, CA

