Massachusetts State

WBEC AM

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Massachusetts State
NECN

Temperatures Begin to Cool Down

Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts exit sign collapses onto interstate roadway

At approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, Massachusetts police responded to reports that one of the state’s large green, exit signs had fallen over into the roadway on Interstate 190 southbound just prior to exit 1. First responders along with MassDOT engineers arrived to see the sign obstructing traffic in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Storms, showers to slowly provide relief from heat in New Hampshire

Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief from the heat. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for northern and central New Hampshire Monday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties. >> Weather radar. It is best to seek shelter in an inner room on the...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Bear Takes a Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee

A black bear was spotted swimming alongside lake goers at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire this week. State Rep. Mike Bordes captured video of the black bear taking a dip and tweeted it Monday. "Just a bear enjoying a swim from Bear Island," he wrote. The bear is seen swimming...
ANIMALS
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.

