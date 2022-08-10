ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport City Pool Closed Today Due to Weather

The Bridgeport City Pool will be closed today, Wednesday, August 10, due to the weather. Check back to the City of Bridgeport's Facebook page tomorrow for updates on the status if planning on going to the pool.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Mon Power Planned Power Outage Still Set for Friday

REMINDER: On Friday, August 12, 2022, there will be a planned power outage by Mon Power. The outage will affect many customers in the Bridgeport area and will last from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Please contact Mon Power at 1-800-686-0022 with questions. No further information was made available.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
State
Virginia State
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, CT
Traffic
connect-bridgeport.com

City Park Closed Until Power Line Issue Resolved

Bridgeport City Park is currently closed to the public as staff members are dealing with an issue relating to a utility pole that was struck by a tree that has raised a level of concern. The pole is broke as the result of a tree falling on its own into...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
connect-bridgeport.com

Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo

This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy