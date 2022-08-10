Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
connect-bridgeport.com
Female Entrapped after Two-Vehicle Route 50 Wreck Near Maple Lake; Traffic Temporarily Shut Down
Multiple emergency response units were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Route 50 in front of the Maple Valley Meat Market. The 2 p.m. accident resulted in a female in one of the vehicles being entrapped, according to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart. The patient was. successfully removed...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport City Pool Closed Today Due to Weather
The Bridgeport City Pool will be closed today, Wednesday, August 10, due to the weather. Check back to the City of Bridgeport's Facebook page tomorrow for updates on the status if planning on going to the pool.
connect-bridgeport.com
Mon Power Planned Power Outage Still Set for Friday
REMINDER: On Friday, August 12, 2022, there will be a planned power outage by Mon Power. The outage will affect many customers in the Bridgeport area and will last from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Please contact Mon Power at 1-800-686-0022 with questions. No further information was made available.
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 8 in Shelton shuts down following accident
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 south in Shelton closed on Monday following a car crash and vehicle fire. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT) the highway is shut down between Exits 14 and 13. The crash was reported at 6:47 pm.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Park Closed Until Power Line Issue Resolved
Bridgeport City Park is currently closed to the public as staff members are dealing with an issue relating to a utility pole that was struck by a tree that has raised a level of concern. The pole is broke as the result of a tree falling on its own into...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to See 32 Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of August 8 through August 19
Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through Fall 2022. Due to unforeseen delays, Weeks 11 & 12 were not completed as originally scheduled. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants,...
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting
Two charged in Bridgeport drive-by shooting that killed two men one month ago, on July 10th on Fairfield Avenue when a large group of motorcyclists was fired on
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
connect-bridgeport.com
Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo
This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
