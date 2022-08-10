'Better Call Saul' Actor Bob Odenkirk Recalls Frightening Near-Death Experience

“Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk offered a glimpse into his fears as he talked about the heart attack last year that left him “minutes” away from death.

Odekirk, the star of the hit legal drama and “Breaking Bad” spinoff, collapsed and suffered what he called a “small heart attack” while filming his show’s final season in New Mexico in July 2021.

The actor, in an interview with Radio Times on Monday , detailed how he felt as he “went down on one knee” before collapsing.

“I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” Odenkirk said.

The actor described fellow “Better Call Saul” actors Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn grabbing him and “yelling” for him to stay alive.

“I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes,” Odenkirk told the magazine.

Months after his collapse, the actor shared that he was back to work and happy to be “surrounded by such good people” again.

“Better Call Saul,” which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at next month’s Emmy Awards , will come to an end on Monday when it wraps up its sixth and final season.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.