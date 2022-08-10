ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Better Call Saul' Actor Bob Odenkirk Recalls Frightening Near-Death Experience

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imIcp_0hBIIH6C00

“Better Call Saul” actor Bob Odenkirk offered a glimpse into his fears as he talked about the heart attack last year that left him “minutes” away from death.

Odekirk, the star of the hit legal drama and “Breaking Bad” spinoff, collapsed and suffered what he called a “small heart attack” while filming his show’s final season in New Mexico in July 2021.

The actor, in an interview with Radio Times on Monday , detailed how he felt as he “went down on one knee” before collapsing.

“I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” Odenkirk said.

The actor described fellow “Better Call Saul” actors Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn grabbing him and “yelling” for him to stay alive.

“I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes,” Odenkirk told the magazine.

Months after his collapse, the actor shared that he was back to work and happy to be “surrounded by such good people” again.

“Better Call Saul,” which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at next month’s Emmy Awards , will come to an end on Monday when it wraps up its sixth and final season.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality

Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Better Call Saul recap: Now we know why Kim Wexler doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Or, until Better Call Saul’s Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler successfully pull off a long con and set up a nice payday for themselves. Only to then watch a colleague shot to death in their apartment by a psychotic cartel boss, a turn of events that helps, finally, throw cold water on Kim’s idea of some kind of idyllic happy-ever-after with Jimmy.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Meets ‘Breaking Bad’: Kim’s Whereabouts and Gene’s Phone Call Explained

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” “Better Call Saul” fans have waited over seven years for the Bob Odenkirk-led series to intersect with the world of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). This week’s episode of the spinoff, aptly titled “Breaking Bad,” provided viewers with all that and more. The episode goes back and forth between the black-and-white timeline, which features Saul’s post-“Breaking Bad” persona Gene Takovic in Omaha, and the world of Saul Goodman within “Breaking...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Patrick Fabian
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Better Call Saul#Actor#Radio Times
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffPost

HuffPost

113K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy