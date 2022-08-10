Read full article on original website
Yankees snap losing streak, Aaron Judge hits home run in victory over Mariners
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners, 9-4, on Monday.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
ESPN
New York Yankees snap out of 5-game slump after manager Aaron Boone holds team meeting
SEATTLE -- A season-high five-game losing streak prompted New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to assemble his players in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park to remind them of who they are: the team that spent the first half of the season as the best in baseball. "We got together...
MLB
Why special game means more to Votto
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Joey Votto was not quite 6 years old when "Field of Dreams" premiered in movie theaters, but it was a film that had a strong presence during the Reds first baseman’s childhood in Toronto. In many ways, it still does.
MLB
Carpenter fractures foot, but hopes to return in '22
SEATTLE -- Matt Carpenter has meant so much to the Yankees this year. His bat has sizzled, his clubhouse leadership has enlightened, his baseball resurrection story has inspired, and even his mustache has lit up social media. Now the Yankees will have to face life without him for a while,...
MLB
Tim Anderson out 6 weeks with ligament tear in finger
KANSAS CITY -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will undergo surgery and is expected to miss approximately six weeks because of a tear in his left middle finger, the club announced between games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals. Anderson suffered the injury on a check swing during his ninth-inning...
MLB
Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th
SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
MLB
Odor keeps O's magic going with clutch HR, clubhouse charm
BALTIMORE -- Upon contact, Rougned Odor knew. His bat stood no chance, twirled out of his hands and flipped onto the ground like he’s made a habit of doing. The ball, even more, was a goner -- 415 feet into right field at 104.2 mph. Odor turned to his dugout -- the one he’s rejuvenated this season -- pounded his chest, took a hop and then returned to home plate with arms raised, dugout energized, Home Run Chain bestowed.
MLB
Beede gives Shelton confidence in deploying bullpen game
PHOENIX -- The Tyler Beede-led bullpen game wasn’t the most effective plan the first time the Pirates tried it on Wednesday, a day after they traded José Quintana to the Cardinals and needed to fill a rotation spot. But manager Derek Shelton decided to give it a second go.
MLB
LLWS batter hugs pitcher after HBP to helmet in touching moment
Acts of sportsmanship are one of the best parts of the Little League World Series, helping to remind us all what baseball is about at its purest form. Tuesday’s Southwest Region championship game provided a touching moment between opponents following a scary scene on the field in the bottom of the first inning.
MLB
Aggressive baserunning backfires in Yankees' 13-inning loss
SEATTLE -- The Yankees pitched well on Tuesday night and they played excellent defense. It was that near-seamless run-prevention magic of which championship dreams are made. But in the haze of a 1-0, walk-off loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park that went 13 innings and lasted more than four hours, the one thing the Yankees talked about the most was all the footprints they left on the basepaths.
MLB
Blue Jays ready for long stretch vs. O's: 'It's going to be competitive'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on the 2022 season, they probably didn’t predict their road to the postseason would necessarily go through Baltimore. But now, thanks to the idiosyncrasies of this year's schedule, it very well might. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards, then,...
MLB
Power up: Cubs hoping to find Reyes' missing pop
CHICAGO -- One look at the show Franmil Reyes put on during batting practice on Tuesday afternoon was all it took to understand why the Cubs took a chance on the big slugger. Wrigley Field is one of baseball's quaint ballparks, but Reyes made the old yard look even smaller with a series of easy swings that sent baseballs clanking off the vacant bleachers. One blast lacking that metallic exclamation point soared out of the Friendly Confines and onto Waveland Ave.
MLB
Mikolas tips 'cowboy hat,' puts 10-ER start in rearview
DENVER -- Sometimes, the best thing about Coors Field is riding off into the sunset with the ballpark in your rearview mirror. Miles Mikolas has had that kind of experience at Coors Field, but he takes a “cowboy-up” approach to pitching there, and Tuesday night was no exception.
MLB
These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
Castro hopes to show off sharpened tools in big leagues
PHOENIX -- Rodolfo Castro walked into the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon and rejoined his Pirates teammates. The 23-year-old’s name was penciled into the lineup as the starting second baseman in the No. 6 hole. Then, Castro put on a black-and-gold Pittsburgh jersey for the first...
MLB
Henry earns first win in second big league start
PHOENIX -- Walking from his nearby hotel to the ballpark Tuesday afternoon, Tommy Henry could feel the difference. Gone were some of the nerves and anxiety he experienced on Wednesday when he made his first big league start against the Guardians in Cleveland. "I don't really know what that's a...
MLB
O'Hoppe clubs a pair of jacks for Double-A Rocket City
In just his fourth game with the Angels organization, Logan O'Hoppe appears to be right at home. And he's starting to feel like it too. The club's recently acquired top prospect connected on a pair of home runs and posted three RBIs to power Double-A Rocket City's 5-4 victory over Biloxi at MGM Park on Tuesday.
MLB
Twins lose grip on AL Central lead after loss in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Twins have hoped to be playing into October, and Wednesday’s raucous affair at Dodger Stadium might have presented as good a preview of such an environment as they’ve seen all season. The ear-splitting roars as Dodgers hitters deposited baseballs over the fence were rivaled only by the thunderous boos raining down upon Los Angeles postseason heel Carlos Correa.
