CHICAGO -- One look at the show Franmil Reyes put on during batting practice on Tuesday afternoon was all it took to understand why the Cubs took a chance on the big slugger. Wrigley Field is one of baseball's quaint ballparks, but Reyes made the old yard look even smaller with a series of easy swings that sent baseballs clanking off the vacant bleachers. One blast lacking that metallic exclamation point soared out of the Friendly Confines and onto Waveland Ave.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO