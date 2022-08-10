ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details after couple plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as police probe ‘signs of a struggle’ in apartment

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 1 day ago
INVESTIGATORS are trying to determine if there was a struggle before a New York City couple fell to their deaths from their apartment on Saturday.

Florind Belliu, 35, was an actor and aspiring filmmaker from Albania when he and his 28-year-old wife Ornela Shehi were found dead after seemingly jumping from their sixth-floor apartment, said cops.

Police are trying to determine if a struggle took place inside an apartment before a couple fell to their deaths on Saturday Credit: Facebook
The deadly plunge happened in the couple's sixth-floor apartment in Bronx, New York Credit: Google Maps

“There were signs in the apartment that indicated it wasn’t all Kumbaya, like they didn’t just decide to leave their kids behind and jump,” a police source told the New York Post.

The source would not provide more details on the alleged “signs.”

There was no suicide note left at the scene, according to the source.

Police are waiting for autopsy results to see if Shehi suffered injuries that didn’t come from the fall.

As of late Tuesday morning, the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office had not made a determination on the couple’s deaths.

“Both are pending while the ME awaits additional investigative information,” said a spokeswoman, who added that the signs could include “further testing of remains or investigatory material from the scene.”

Video captured Shehi’s fall before she hit the alleyway. Belliu tumbled after her just a few seconds later.

The couple had moved into the building with their two children about four months ago and authorities said they never received domestic violence complaints related to the couple.

According to neighbors, the two were a “quiet” couple who “kept to themselves” and could be seen going on walks often.

However, it was also claimed that Belliu was visibly angry on Friday.

“I’ve seen them always buying things for the house, like every day together, with two kids together, we didn’t recognize there was something wrong,” Shed Perkaj, the wife of the building’s super, told The Post.

The Albanian Daily News reported that shouting could be heard before the deadly fall.

One person said: “I heard some commotion, then I looked out and I saw two bodies.

“You could tell they were dead. I was shocked. There was a lot of blood.”

Meanwhile, Frank Mussumeci said a construction worker heard a noise during a coffee break.

He said: “He heard a boom, like a big piece of steel… banging on the ground.

“Then, he heard a kid screaming ‘Mama, Mama’. He looked over the gate and he saw two bodies there.”

Perkaj also said it was Belliu’s birthday on Saturday.

“What great pain made you [kill yourself]?!” wrote Belliu’s friend, Elona Caslli, in a Facebook post in Albanian.

“A multiple tragedy for which there is no word of consolation. God give strength to your children and parents.”

For the last few years, Belliu had been in the process of writing two books and a script he had hoped to submit to Netflix, according to EuroNews Albania.

He had recently been working as a taxi driver, police sources told the New York Post.

The investigation into the couple's deaths continues.

Neighbors said the couple was 'quiet' but the husband, Florind Belliu, 35, was visibly angry the day before Credit: Facebook
No suicide note was found at the scene Credit: Citizen App

The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
