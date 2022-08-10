Read full article on original website
yr.media
Opinion: A Daily Reminder of Humanity
Jewish Sleepaway Summer Camp is known for many things. Drama (of course), experiences and spirituality, just to name a few. The Northern Californian camp I go to is centered around the idea of a kehila kedosha, or a holy community. We, a regrettably large amount of the time, fall short...
psychologytoday.com
Love and the Communication Myth
Good communication is a function of connection — simultaneous caring about each other’s well-being. When partners feel connected, they communicate well. Communication techniques can make you feel heard but rarely connected. Emotional demeanor, not words, is the primary mode of communication in love relationships. One of the great...
Painful memories of childhood can be healed
In a couple of weeks, I’ll preach the homecoming service at a small, rural church near Black Mountain where I was pastor several years ago. Homecoming is a warm word to me, and it will be a joy to return. For most of us, if we’ve been away, the familiarity of home is heartwarming.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
psychologytoday.com
What You Can Do When Someone You Love Stops Loving You
When love falls apart, it can shatter your heart, your sense of safety in the world, and even your sense of who you are. It can be especially painful when the person you love doesn't want to hear your point of view. While it's normal to look for someone to...
Communication Tips To Keep Your Relationships Healthy
Maintaining healthy relationships is essential for your overall wellness. We need human interaction to keep ourselves happy, stimulated, and our stress levels low. However, healthy relationships take work. One of the most important...
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
28 Cooking Tips People Were Taught By Their Loved Ones That They Still Use In The Kitchen Today
"Add a little vinegar to marinating chicken. It's an absolute game changer!"
Opinion: Helpful Strategies To Stop Contacting An Ex
When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
People searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. Meaning-seeking is clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near absence of negative emotions. A new study published in...
Desire by Jessie Cole review – an author reckons with her yearning for intimacy
Australian novelist Jessie Cole’s first memoir, Staying, recounted an adolescence “bookended” by the suicides of her half-sister and father, and the aftermath of those appalling losses. In many ways, Desire: A Reckoning picks up where that left off. It charts Cole’s long-distance courtship with an ambivalent older man, as the “fortress” of her childhood rainforest home in the northern rivers of New South Wales is besieged by floods and fires, and her sense of safety is shaken once again. Themes ripple and recur from her earlier writing: a love of nature, a breathless hunt for – and terror of – intimacy, and an intensely vulnerable self, unsure of how much to say.
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
A Guide to Showing Gratitude
A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.
Opinion: Emotional Boundaries Crucial For Successful Open Relationship
There is undoubtedly fear in our society around open relationships. The fear is one that I am familiar with, and if you had asked me what my thoughts were a decade ago about open relationships, I would have scoffed and said that they don’t work.
Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Must Be Changed to Avoid Losing Relationships
For over a decade I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.
Vice
Arinze Ifeakandu writes bittersweet stories of Nigerian queerness
The author discusses his critically-acclaimed debut short story collection, 'God’s Children Are Little Broken Things'. Arinze Ifeakandu is not afraid to write difficult stories. The 27-year-old queer Nigerian writer — who grew up reading Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and cites Garth Greenwell as one of his biggest influences — is a master observer, immortalising the complex situations where queerness and Nigerian existence intersect. His debut short story collection, God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, captures them perfectly.
psychreg.org
Spirituality and Addiction: Healing with Transcendence
Many people rely on spiritual beliefs when going through difficult times. For battling addiction, for instance, a method based on spirituality and faith in God’s love provides support and strength to help individuals. It is sometimes called the ‘human dimension’ of healing and is rapidly becoming more accepted by science as an effective means of treating and healing addiction.
Next Avenue
The Remarkable Lesson of Grief
This psychologist created her own mantra to help manage profound grief after the sudden death of her husband. Grief is not teachable. This I learned in 1999, after my first husband Chuck died suddenly, a month before his 50th birthday. Grief isn't teachable, even for someone like me, a seasoned psychologist with multiple degrees. Chuck's unexpected death thrust me into an abyss with no way out, and neither my professional knowledge nor my previous experiences with death of loved ones helped.
