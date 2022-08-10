ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yr.media

Opinion: A Daily Reminder of Humanity

Jewish Sleepaway Summer Camp is known for many things. Drama (of course), experiences and spirituality, just to name a few. The Northern Californian camp I go to is centered around the idea of a kehila kedosha, or a holy community. We, a regrettably large amount of the time, fall short...
psychologytoday.com

Love and the Communication Myth

Good communication is a function of connection — simultaneous caring about each other’s well-being. When partners feel connected, they communicate well. Communication techniques can make you feel heard but rarely connected. Emotional demeanor, not words, is the primary mode of communication in love relationships. One of the great...
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
psychologytoday.com

What You Can Do When Someone You Love Stops Loving You

When love falls apart, it can shatter your heart, your sense of safety in the world, and even your sense of who you are. It can be especially painful when the person you love doesn't want to hear your point of view. While it's normal to look for someone to...
psychologytoday.com

The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness

We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

People searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. Meaning-seeking is clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near absence of negative emotions. A new study published in...
The Guardian

Desire by Jessie Cole review – an author reckons with her yearning for intimacy

Australian novelist Jessie Cole’s first memoir, Staying, recounted an adolescence “bookended” by the suicides of her half-sister and father, and the aftermath of those appalling losses. In many ways, Desire: A Reckoning picks up where that left off. It charts Cole’s long-distance courtship with an ambivalent older man, as the “fortress” of her childhood rainforest home in the northern rivers of New South Wales is besieged by floods and fires, and her sense of safety is shaken once again. Themes ripple and recur from her earlier writing: a love of nature, a breathless hunt for – and terror of – intimacy, and an intensely vulnerable self, unsure of how much to say.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages

Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Abby Joseph

A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Vice

Arinze Ifeakandu writes bittersweet stories of Nigerian queerness

The author discusses his critically-acclaimed debut short story collection, 'God’s Children Are Little Broken Things'. Arinze Ifeakandu is not afraid to write difficult stories. The 27-year-old queer Nigerian writer — who grew up reading Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and cites Garth Greenwell as one of his biggest influences — is a master observer, immortalising the complex situations where queerness and Nigerian existence intersect. His debut short story collection, God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, captures them perfectly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychreg.org

Spirituality and Addiction: Healing with Transcendence

Many people rely on spiritual beliefs when going through difficult times. For battling addiction, for instance, a method based on spirituality and faith in God’s love provides support and strength to help individuals. It is sometimes called the ‘human dimension’ of healing and is rapidly becoming more accepted by science as an effective means of treating and healing addiction.
Next Avenue

The Remarkable Lesson of Grief

This psychologist created her own mantra to help manage profound grief after the sudden death of her husband. Grief is not teachable. This I learned in 1999, after my first husband Chuck died suddenly, a month before his 50th birthday. Grief isn't teachable, even for someone like me, a seasoned psychologist with multiple degrees. Chuck's unexpected death thrust me into an abyss with no way out, and neither my professional knowledge nor my previous experiences with death of loved ones helped.
