Sidney Daily News
It’s a time for families at Bremenfest
NEW BREMEN – The Bremenfest festival is considered a truly a community event by their leaders. “Everything people want in a festival is brought to you by the people of New Bremen,” said president John Parlett. “Right at the start, I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who supported this event!”
Sidney Daily News
Jordan to speak at Wapak Rotary meeting
WAPAKONETA — The Rotary Club of Wapakoneta is inviting members of the community to join them when the club hosts U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH 4, during its weekly meeting Monday, Aug.15. The club meets at the Wapakoneta Eagles in downtown Wapakoneta at 25 E. Auglaize St.; the meeting...
Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville Council votes to raze historic building
NEW KNOXVILLE – The former Adolph’s building in downtown New Knoxville will be razed following a vote by the New Knoxville village council Wednesday night. The vote was done via emergency, bypassing the usual three readings. Following an executive session, Mayor Greg Leffler announced they had awarded the...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
11 vie for Little Miss Bremenfest title
NEW BREMEN — The 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at the New Bremen High School. This year, 11 girls going into first grade, will compete for the title of 2022 Little Miss Bremenfest. The girls are judged on poise and personality, dance performance, stage appeal, and a stage question.
Sidney Daily News
Council OKs purchase of property, board appointments
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council passed legislation Monday evening to direct the city manager to enter into a contract to purchase property to extend Echo Drive and also to confirm his appointments Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC). The two resolutions City Council adopted are:. • To confirm the appointments...
Sidney Daily News
Fuel prices still a concern for airport
NEW KNOXVILLE – The Neil Armstrong Auglaize County Airport Authority heard at their meeting Aug. 9 how gas prices are fluctuating but profits continue to be strong. Also, the group heard about the benefits of a recent Airstream testing event at the airport. Airport manager Ted Bergstrom received ACAA...
Sidney Daily News
Council waves noise ordinance for Civil War Living Weekend
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney is preparing for the upcoming September Civil War Living History Weekend by waving the prohibition of noise or firearm discharge during the event. Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening that will suspend the discharge of firearms and noise ordinances specifically during...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen ready for leaf collection
NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen council learned at their Monday night meeting that the new leaf collection machinery had arrived and sludge removal work had begun. In addition, plans moved forward in preparation for a new subdivision. Village administrator Brent Richter said that training for the Xtreme Vac...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the 900 block of Childrens Home Road. -7:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Grant P. Hoying, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges. -7 p.m.: warrant. Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Russia wins Kendig Memorial
Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua as Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas, back left, and Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watch. Fiessinger shot a 76 and helped the Raiders earn a first-place finish with a 311 score, which is a program record. The previous record was a 318. Fiessinger’s score was a personal record. Dom Francis shot 75 for the Raiders while Felix Francis shot 79 and Vince Borchers shot 81. Ballas also set a personal and program record for Fort Loramie with a four-under 68. Jones set a personal record with an 83. Fort Loramie finished second with a 312.
Sidney Daily News
Two residents receive Sidney Fire’s Life Saver Award
SIDNEY — Two young people were honored Monday night with the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting. Nine-year-old Taylyn Davis and his cousin, Kaniya Marcus, 20, were presented with the Life Saver Award at the top of the meeting. Marcus is currently away at college and was unable to attend in person, but a family member streamed the ceremony via FaceTime so she could see in real time the event. Her sister Kiara Marcus accepted the award in her physical absence.
Sidney Daily News
2022 area boys golf preview: Fort Loramie has big expectations
Fort Loramie’s boys golf team missed out on a state berth last year after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. The squad is aiming for a state berth this year with five lettermen returning. “We’ve got talent at the top of the roster and depth all the way through,” 15th-year...
Sidney Daily News
‘Cabaret!’ cast ready for performances
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will presents “Cabaret!” a musical and fully immersive dinner theatre experience Aug. 12-14. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Lehman Catholic girls tennis beats Sidney 3-2
Lehman Catholic’s No. 1 singles player Lilly Williams swings while playing Sidney’s Alyssa Echols during a nonconference match on Monday at Lehman. Williams won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Cavaliers earn a 3-2 win. Sidney’s Cirera Mullennix beat Lehman’s Sarah Lins 4-6, 6-0, 10-5 (super tiebreaker) at second singles. Sidney forfeited at third singles. At first doubles, Lehman’s Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide beat Sidney’s Brenna Mullennix and Dhruvi Patel 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Sidney’s Desarae Miller and Ava Graber beat Lehman’s Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen 6-4, 6-3. It was the first match of the season for both squads.
