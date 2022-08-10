ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Homeschoolers aren't at home

WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Larry E. Jones, Levy County School Board, District 5

Office sought: Levy County School Board, District 5. Educational background: Broward College, (Davie) Bachelor’s of Applied Science Supervision and Management, 2019. Occupation: Maintenance Specialist – UF-IFAS, February 2022- present. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Clean, safe, and well-maintained schools for all students, teachers and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
hernandosun.com

Local girl scout donates food to homeless with help of PHP

Volunteering can make a huge difference in even the smallest of communities. This encouraging statement rang true recently when Spring Hill’s Letty Lockhart of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, age 7, donated 170 pounds of food and 62 sandwiches to People Helping People (PHP) in Hernando County. PHP is an interfaith community organization established to provide food, clothing, and other basic necessities to individuals in need.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

First United Methodist Church of Chiefland thanks its sponsors for support in Back-to-School Bash

CHIEFLAND — First United Methodist Church of Chiefland recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash on July 30. Roughly 1,000 people attended the event and over 600 backpacks were passed out, according to Beverly Goodman, Resource Center manager at Tri-County Community Resource Center in Chiefland. The First United Methodist Church...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser

Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Ron Desantis
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote

Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ASC cyberattack compromises 2,200 patient records

In June, Florida Springs Surgery Center in Spring Hill reported to HHS that the personal data of 2,203 patients was leaked in a cyberattack between March 25 and June 2. According to the center's website, patient information that may have been accessed includes full names, addresses and dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and state identification numbers, financial account information and medical records.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4

Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New restrooms at Blue Run Park nearly underway

During his visit to the Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 8, Marion County Commission chair Carl Zalak III said the restroom project at Blue Run of Dunnellon park would be ready to begin after the finalization of a deal between Marion County and Florida Governmental Utilities Authority (FGUA) on water and wastewater infrastructure costs. The commissioner said he expected the deal would be reached this week.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9

I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Careers and Colleges Expo to take place on Aug. 29 at CF

CHIEFLAND — The College of Central Florida will host the 2022 Careers and Colleges Expo on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 N.W. Highway 19, Chiefland. This free event offers high school seniors, transfer students, current college students and their...
CHIEFLAND, FL

