Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Resident presented with a Humanitarian Award at recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — A quick-thinking Williston resident was presented with a Humanitarian Award at the recent Williston City Council meeting on Aug. 2 for his brave efforts to stop a truck fire. On June 14, a semi-trailer, being driven by Troy Sparks, had braking problems. His truck caught fire, and...
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
Candidate Profile: Larry E. Jones, Levy County School Board, District 5
Office sought: Levy County School Board, District 5. Educational background: Broward College, (Davie) Bachelor’s of Applied Science Supervision and Management, 2019. Occupation: Maintenance Specialist – UF-IFAS, February 2022- present. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Clean, safe, and well-maintained schools for all students, teachers and...
hernandosun.com
Local girl scout donates food to homeless with help of PHP
Volunteering can make a huge difference in even the smallest of communities. This encouraging statement rang true recently when Spring Hill’s Letty Lockhart of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, age 7, donated 170 pounds of food and 62 sandwiches to People Helping People (PHP) in Hernando County. PHP is an interfaith community organization established to provide food, clothing, and other basic necessities to individuals in need.
First United Methodist Church of Chiefland thanks its sponsors for support in Back-to-School Bash
CHIEFLAND — First United Methodist Church of Chiefland recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash on July 30. Roughly 1,000 people attended the event and over 600 backpacks were passed out, according to Beverly Goodman, Resource Center manager at Tri-County Community Resource Center in Chiefland. The First United Methodist Church...
Sheriff’s Office introduces new four-legged addition to school safety program
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods on Aug. 9 introduced the newest, four-legged member of our School Resource Officer (SRO) Division. Beginning this school year, Albi, a German Short-Haired Pointer, will join the ranks of our SRO Division as our county’s first firearms detection police canine. Together, Albi and her...
Candidate Profile: David Rogers, Levy County Property Appraiser
Educational background: Chiefland High school and associate science degree from Santa Fe. Occupation: Levy County Sheriff’s Office transportation. Community involvement: FFA, Suwannee River Fair, Chiefland softball booster club, FFA alumni, Gulf Hammock Hunting Club and anything the community needs. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. If...
fox13news.com
'Hoax' bomb threat resurfaces online, forces temporary evacuation of Pasco County school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Students at Charles S. Rushe Middle School were allowed back into classrooms around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a "hoax bomb threat" forced a temporary evacuation on the first day of school, Pasco County officials said. The school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution"...
Editorial l Do your homework: Research the candidates and get out and vote
Early voting begins Friday; Primary Election less than two weeks away. Every eligible voter should cast a ballot. The 2022 Primary Election is less than two weeks away, which gives us all time to go back to school and do our homework. Every election is important, but this year’s election is vitally important as we face the burgeoning growth that is happening in Citrus County.
beckersasc.com
Florida ASC cyberattack compromises 2,200 patient records
In June, Florida Springs Surgery Center in Spring Hill reported to HHS that the personal data of 2,203 patients was leaked in a cyberattack between March 25 and June 2. According to the center's website, patient information that may have been accessed includes full names, addresses and dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and state identification numbers, financial account information and medical records.
Around Town
Back to School ‘Glow Up’ Dance Party – Aug. 12th. Everyone is invited to attend the Glow Up Dance Party presented by TCAC (Tri-County Athletic Commission) on Friday evening, August 12 6pm – 10pm at the Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Avenue, Chiefland. Free admission, food, games, 80’s costume contest, 90’s costume contest, light show, DJ Ghet.to Messiah.
wuft.org
Eastside High marching band alumni plan protest after school administration declines to reincorporate traditional Black marching style
Members of the Richard E. Parker Alumni Band invited the community to protest at next week’s Alachua County School Board meeting. It’s the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding for 52 years. Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black...
Candidate Profile: Tim Hodge, Levy County Commissioner, District 4
Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 4. Occupation: Heavy equipment operator/manage logging crew. What are the top three priorities of your campaign?. Represent Levy County citizens, maintain a balanced budget and work hand-in-hand with all Levy County departments. What differentiates you from your opponent(s)?. The main important thing about me...
Pasco School District: Homework shouldn't count toward students' final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
Pave-Rite granted 60-day road extension; Primary winners to aid in administrator search
County commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Lecanto-based Pave-Rite another 60-day extension to complete work on repaving residential roads. Pave-Rite had requested it due to what they said was a shortage of aggregate and had completed just 5 percent of the work. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. County...
New restrooms at Blue Run Park nearly underway
During his visit to the Dunnellon City Council meeting on Aug. 8, Marion County Commission chair Carl Zalak III said the restroom project at Blue Run of Dunnellon park would be ready to begin after the finalization of a deal between Marion County and Florida Governmental Utilities Authority (FGUA) on water and wastewater infrastructure costs. The commissioner said he expected the deal would be reached this week.
From sewing to singing to raising swine, 4-H shapes local teen's life as she enters adulthood
If you can sew, you can make yourself a really cool, last-minute, hooded red cape to wear to the ROTC Military Ball. You can take a floor-length, yellow gown, shorten it and use fabric you cut from the underskirt to bind the hem for a cute, twirly prom dress. You...
Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Aug. 9
I’m calling in reference to the article on the front of the Chronicle (Monday, Aug. 8). The title is “More than selling cookies.” I am so proud of this little girl student, Ava Newton, and her parents must be extremely proud of her with her earning the Silver Award and putting the unit together for the box for the books for children. This is how our young people learn to read is through our local libraries. I like the idea that she received a nice award and it was an excellent article by Nancy Kennedy – you’re to be commended. Keep it up, Ava. I’m so proud of you. Take care and be safe.
Careers and Colleges Expo to take place on Aug. 29 at CF
CHIEFLAND — The College of Central Florida will host the 2022 Careers and Colleges Expo on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 N.W. Highway 19, Chiefland. This free event offers high school seniors, transfer students, current college students and their...
