ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

‘A Beautiful Soul’: Midland man, 27, remembered as loving father & husband

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQlkj_0hBIHKiA00

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – A Midland man is being remembered as a compassionate father and as a loving husband.

27-year-old Brock Banlowe was a goofy dad. He never minded putting on a comical act for his family.

“Want to take a picture? Cheese!” Brock says in a dated video with his infant son, Beck.

“Cheese…” grins Beck.

Brock Banlowe had many dreams. One of his dreams was to have his own family. He accomplished that.

Brock even married his best friend, Nictoria.

“We were always laughing, giggling, singing songs, dancing with our kids. We were the cliché couple,” Nictoria mused. “You would probably gag around us.”

The two had a child together, Beck. The infant boy is a carbon-copy of his father, Nictoria said.

“They literally call him, ‘Chocolate Brock.’ He’s a tan version of his dad,” Nictoria laughed, holding Beck in her arms.

Nictoria has a young son from a past relationship. Together, all four made for an adorable family. There was no doubt that Brock was a great father, spending any free moment with the children.

But this story of love is a heart-breaking one.

Brock recently passed away. His death was sudden. Nictoria asked to keep the cause of his passing private, for now.

“He was the first man I ever met who made me feel beautiful. He loved everything about me. He was an honest man,” Nictoria said. “I don’t know how someone that good… goes. He was teaching me how to be better.”

*****

The couple had just moved from Odessa to Midland, where they bought a house together several months ago. It was where they planned to raise a family.

The two were preparing for the rest of their lives together. Without Brock by her side anymore, Nictoria is recalling the precious memories with her life partner.

Nictoria said, Brock would help anybody. The Arkansas native was a hard-worker who took care of his family. Brock’s friends knew he had a great sense of humor, too. He was also a smart man, who appreciated music.

“He played the guitar, the drums. He bought me my first ukulele and taught me how to play. I would sing with him,” Nictoria recalled.

Whenever Brock and Nictoria watched movies together, Brock would pause the film if he heard a word he was unfamiliar with.

“He would stop the whole movie, look up the word, and know what it meant, because he loved information. He loved to know everything,” she said.

Brock lit up Nictoria’s world, which has since grown dim.

The two were married for a year-and-a-half. But they never had a wedding with guests. Nictoria and Brock were saving up for one. The couple was busy planning for that special day. The wedding ceremony was set to happen in two months.

“This man was going to be the man who was going to cry when I walked down the aisle. I know it. He cried when [Beck] was born. Anything beautiful he ever did, he cried,” Nictoria said, adding that Brock was never afraid to show his own emotions.

Brock knew how to make his life partner happy. He picked the perfect ring for Nictoria. But after Brock’s passing, Nictoria was left to pick up her wedding band from the jewelers, on her own.

*****

Brock’s legacy will live on in many ways: through his values, his family, the house he and Nictoria worked hard to buy, as well as the ring that Brock gave Nictoria, promising his love forever.

“If there is anything after this life, we will find each other again,” Nictoria said. “He told me he will find me. And if I could tell him anything, it’s that I will find him again.”

Nictoria has since returned to work after Brock’s death. She has been kept busy making his funeral arrangements, while she cares for the children.

Nictoria said Brock was her family’s primary breadwinner. In the days since his death, Nictoria has created a fundraiser to help her family stay afloat while they grieve.

If interested, you can find the fundraiser here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Grammy winning artist Larry Gatlin to teach at UTPB this spring

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin announced today that, beginning in spring of 2023, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Larry Gatlin will be teaching a course.  “Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will be sharing his art of creative writing and storytelling with students this spring—all the skills that made him a hall […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Midland, TX
State
Arkansas State
ABC Big 2 News

Black Cultural Council of Odessa to host appreciation dinner

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Come one, come all! The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is hosting an appreciation dinner for Juneteenth Gospel Concert musicians, singers, and volunteers at 5:30 pm on August 25th at Woodson Community Center. Organizers say that this dinner is to show thanks to each person that contributed their time and talents […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beck
ABC Big 2 News

Local businesses to give away 5 vinyl records from upcoming artists

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wagner Noël and Endless Horizon are teaming up to give away 5 vinyl records this Friday in honor of National Vinyl Record Day. Participants will have the opportunity to receive a record from upcoming WNPAC artists set to perform this year. Here’s how you can win a one-of-a-kind record: The records […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sisters raise $400 for local cat rescue

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As local animal rescue groups have struggled in recent months to keep up with the number of dogs and cats left behind, a pair of sisters in Odessa felt called to help. This weekend, the girls delivered more than $400 to Belinda’s House of Cats Furever Meow, a non-profit organization dedicated to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Reading series kicks-off at the Little Gym of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ready, set, read! The Little Gym of Midland is hosting its Back To School Reading series this month and will have a special guest appearance for the entire community to enjoy, from 11 am to 2 pm on August 15th. Children from ages 3 to 4 and a half will have […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of […]
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating threat to local church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local nonprofit looks to enhance homeschool educations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The new, local nonprofit Permian Basin Journey Homeschoolers held a Monday meet-and-greet for parents and students, and while the focus was positive, organizers say that in the wake of Uvalde, there’s been an uptick in parents looking into homeschool options. “There’s a ton of people who joined the day after the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsWest 9

Midland police respond to barricaded subject call

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Police Department spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a barricaded subject call Wednesday night. A reporter on scene said the call was in the 6900 block of Burnett Lane in the Lone Star Trails neighborhood. The situation was no threat to neighbors and there...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit to host Christian music festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy