Butler County, PA

therecord-online.com

Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

HARRISBURG, PA – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Owner Of Revolution Pipeline Convicted

A company that owns a pipeline that stretches from Butler County to Washington County has been convicted on charges related to their conduct during construction. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Energy Transfer, which owns the Revolution Pipeline, pleaded no-contest to “repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans.”. During...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

PUC: Price of Penn Power electricity to rise in September

Turning on a light, running the dishwasher, watching tv, or operating any other electrical device in Mercer County will cost more starting next month for Penn Power customers who don’t shop around for the best rates. Pennsylvania’s Public Utilities Commission has announced that the price of electricity from Penn...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Eagle carrier earns state recognition

A Butler Eagle newspaper carrier has earned state recognition for her diligence in providing the daily news to 320 customers. Dawn Plaisted, of Connoquenessing, was named third-place winner in the 2022 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s Newspaper Carrier of the Year contest. Plaisted placed third last month in the Butler...
BUTLER, PA
Person
Josh Shapiro
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Crews work to clean up diesel spill in Adams Twp.

ADAMS TWP — County officials and a private environmental cleanup company are working to address a diesel leak in Breakneck Creek in Adams Township. The leak was discovered Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hutchman Road and Clay Avenue. Tim Llewellyn, Adams Area Fire District chief, along...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By how much? And when? A lawsuit pitting property owners and their advocates against the county and school districts appears to be winding down, bringing a change in how taxes are calculated after assessment appeals. For taxpayers […] The post A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Doug Mastriano campaigning in Western Pennsylvania

Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano is hitting the campaign trail in western Pennsylvania. Over the next several days, the state senator, and his wife, Rebbie, will be making stops in several counties in the area starting on Wednesday and going through Saturday. Here's a look at the details:. Aug...
ELECTIONS
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
cranberryeagle.com

County vote-count review finds 1 discrepancy in 2 precincts selected

One discrepancy has been found in 2020 election ballots from two of the three precincts selected for the county’s review of vote-counting procedures, and the review could come to an end without reviewing ballots from the third precinct. Since the review began July 27, the recount of ballots from...
BUTLER, PA

