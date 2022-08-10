Read full article on original website
First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders
Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate if Muslim murders are connected
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Islamic community in Albuquerque remains on edge after four Muslim men were murdered in a matter of months. Police believe the cases could be connected. This past weekend marked eight months since Mohmmad Zahir Ahmadi was shot and killed right behind the market and...
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
Suspect accused of murdering Muslim men makes first appearance in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors described Muhammad Syed as a very dangerous person who puts no value on human life. He’s accused of ambushing and murdering two Muslim men in Albuquerque. They say releasing Syed until trial would once again put the community in danger. According to the latest court filings, Syed hid in the bushes, then […]
The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men also in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of Muhammed Syed, the man arrested in the murder of two of the four Muslim men in Albuquerque, has also been arrested. He is facing charges in connection to giving afalse address when purchasing guns last summer. Maiwand Syed, also known as Shaheen Syed is in custody after a special […]
Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
Video: Murder suspect appears to slash tires in parking lot of Albuquerque mosque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police are still investigating whether Muhammad Syed was behind the murders of two other Muslim men, a video from two years ago seems to tie him to one of those victims, Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi. Muslim leaders say surveillance video from a local mosque in 2020 appears to show Syed slashing the […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Rio Rancho police detain person after officer shoots in stolen SUV stop
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one person has been detained following a police shooting in Rio Rancho this morning. The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. along Meadowlark Lane near Sara Road and Highway 528 in southeast Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho Police say the shooting unfolded as officers tried to pull over a stolen maroon […]
