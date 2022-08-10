ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders

Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
KRQE News 13

Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
KRQE News 13

Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Muhammad Syed came here from Afghanistan six years ago, but it didn’t take long for him to rack up a criminal record in New Mexico. Syed has been arrested for battery and domestic violence dating back to 2017. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter said he’s not responsible for the murders. “I […]
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
KRQE News 13

Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s

Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
KRQE News 13

The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
KRQE News 13

FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it. The bus driver said he was a regular […]
