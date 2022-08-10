Read full article on original website
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Landslide closes State Route 4 between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine
LAKE ALPINE -- State Route 4 is closed between Raymond Meadows and Lake Alpine due to a landslide. Caltrans said Thursday that the road is closed in both directions, adding that there is no detour and no timeline for the road reopening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Recent heavy rains in the Sierras have led to flash flooding and landslides, which have left roads washed out and damaged.
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
More heavy rain today
The chance of heavy downpours remains high today. “Rain started early this morning mainly south of the lake. We’ll see storms around through the rest of the day with breaks in the rain. At times the rain will be heavy,
Flash flooding risk during heatwave illustrated in simple video experiment
With nothing more than three cups of water, a UK scientist has clearly illustrated how drought conditions can heighten the risk of flash flooding once rain does start to fall.In the experiment, Dr Robert Thompson from the University of Reading’s Meteorology Department, filmed himself at different times of year turning a clear plastic cup full of water upside down onto the same bit of ground.The footage clearly reveals how weather conditions affect the absorption rate of water.During wet but not waterlogged conditions, the water in the clear upturned plastic cup immediately sinks into the wet soil.In the dry conditions...
How To Make Sure Your Home Is Safe From A Flood
Floods can cause unexpected and extensive damage to your home, so preparation will keep your home safe. Here is how to ensure your home is safe from a flood.
